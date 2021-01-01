A 24-year-old Searcy man accused of fighting with a White County deputy trying to arrest him and fleeing from the deputy has been charged officially with a felony and misdemeanor.
A warrant was issued for Dennis Gene Ferren in December at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of second-degree battery, a class D felony, and fleeing on foot, a class C misdemeanor.
Deputy Adrian Addington followed two vehicles he saw that were “driving erratically” while he was patrolling in the Arkansas Highway 13 and Davis Drive area near Searcy, according to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis.
The vehicles reportedly pulled into the Sonic parking lot on Maple Street and Addington approached one of the drivers who had gotten out of his vehicle. The driver said he was Dennis Ferren, but appeared “nervous and defensive,” Ellis wrote. Addington was informed that Ferren had an active warrant out and Addington reportedly “attempted to place Ferren in custody.”
“Ferren immediately began to physically fight with Deputy Addington and ignored Deputy Addington’s commands,” Ellis wrote. “Ferren fought free from Deputy Addington and fled on foot.
“During the altercation, Deputy Addington received lacerations to both elbows, lacerations and bruising to both knees, a swollen upper lip and an abrasion to the right side of his face.”
Ferren was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon and had not been scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court.
A warrant also was issued in mid-December at the prosecuting attorney’s request for Konrad Duane Bergquist Jr., 40, of Kensett on a class C felony second-degree domestic battery charge.
Bergquist is accused of assaulting his 68-year-old father at a residence on Whitney Lane on Oct. 17. According to the alleged victim and a witness, Bergquist was holding his 1- and 2-year-old children when he pushed the alleged victim and hit him on the head. The blow reportedly caused “a laceration to his head and eye socket and an abrasion to his left arm.”
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek S. Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office, striking the alleged victim also caused Bergquist to drop his 1-year-old, but no injuries were “noted on the child during the incident.”
Bergquist was arrested “shortly after” at a residence in Bald Knob, Warren wrote.
He was not in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon and no court date had been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.