Charges officially were filed this month against two White County residents accused of breaking into three Searcy businesses in late February.
A warrant was issued May 14 for Donald Lee Lester, 23, of Searcy, and Gunner Lee Keith Smith, 26, of Kensett at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for two counts of class C felony commercial burglary with accomplice, class C felony first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of class D felony theft of property – firearm, class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons, class D felony criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary with accomplice and class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief.
Both remained in custody Wednesday afternoon, with $25,000 bonds having been issued. Smith is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment, while Lester has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 7.
Details provided in the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Michael Mosher show that one of the businesses Lester and Smith reportedly broke into, Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant, was so they could go through a wall into the neighboring business, Guns Plus, on Race Avenue. This came after they threw a rock at the window of Wilson’s Pawn and Sales on Pleasure Avenue to try to break in, but Lester said they left when the alarm went off and “decided to break into Guns Plus,” Mosher wrote.
Repairs for the three businesses, including to the back door of the restaurant, totaled more than $5,500, according to the affidavit.
Lester also reportedly stole a cell phone and tablet from the restaurant while Smith was in Guns Plus taking handguns.
The two of them were seen walking south on Main Street, near Papa John’s, around 5:22 a.m. “wearing the same clothes as the suspects in the attempted burglary at Wilson’s Pawn,” Mosher wrote. One of the handguns reportedly was found on Lester while two more, “which still had partial price tags on them,” were reportedly found on Smith.
They were questioned separately about where they had gotten the guns “because they were both known to the officers as being felons,” Mosher wrote, and “each confessed that the handguns had been stolen from Guns Plus.”
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez told The Daily Citizen on March 1 that officers had responded to the alarm call at Wilson’s Pawn at approximately 4:30 a.m. and found that a window had been shattered. Surveillance video reviewed by the owner showed two white men attempting to make entry into the business through the window. The alarm call for Guns Plus came about 40 minutes later.
Hernandez said that all of the stolen items had been recovered.
The prosecuting attorney’s office added additional felony firearm theft charges to the preliminary charges against both Lester and Smith, who had been each initially charged with one count of felony theft of property and one count of misdemeanor theft of property.
