A 23-year-old Searcy resident officially has been charged with rape involving a juvenile.
A warrant was issued for Shikeem D. Wynne last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class D felony and class C felony interference with child custody. Wynne, a parolee, was transferred from the White County Detention Center this week, and he is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on June 7.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Kendall Samuel, there was an intoxicated teenager at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room last Oct. 25. Officer Michael Bullock found that she had run away from home early that morning and had been picked up later by friends at an area hotel “heavily intoxicated and unaware of her surroundings.”
Because of her “intoxicated demeanor, and possible sexual assault due to bite marks and hickeys,” a child abuse hotline report was made while she was at the emergency room.
Two days later, the juvenile reportedly was interviewed at a child advocacy center and said she “ran away from home to meet” with Wynne. When she got into the vehicle with him, he reportedly offered her two Xanax pills, which she took. In addition, he reportedly gave her “alcohol, mushrooms and food made with marijuana, known as edibles.”
Wynne then reportedly took her to a residence on Chrisp Avenue where they had sexual intercourse.
Samuel wrote that he interviewed Wynne on Nov. 3 at the police station and Wynne at first said “he did not remember anything from the night in question.” However, when he was “alone in the interview room,” he reportedly said that he was with the juvenile and had sex with her when she was intoxicated. There were also “numerous text messages” between them concerning where he was going to pick her up when she ran away.
Wynne also is facing charges of class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons and misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, and possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam, resulting from a home visit Nov. 3 to a residence on Academy Avenue by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and Arkansas Department of Correction.
Officers reportedly found a 9mm handgun in a vehicle Wynne had exited at the residence. They reportedly found the marijuana and alprazolam inside the residence. He had been convicted of a class C felony Jan. 17, 2021.
