A Searcy 23-year-old who fled from police in Searcy on Monday night was arrested after midnight Tuesday after he crashed into a home in Kensett.

Jeremy Blake Snow has been preliminarily charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, failure to maintain control and striking a fixture on the highway.

