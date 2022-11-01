A Searcy 23-year-old who fled from police in Searcy on Monday night was arrested after midnight Tuesday after he crashed into a home in Kensett.
Jeremy Blake Snow has been preliminarily charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, failure to maintain control and striking a fixture on the highway.
Lt. Todd Wells, of the Searcy Police Department, told The Daily Citizen that an officer attempted to stop Snow, who was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Camaro, around 11:05 p.m. Monday when he was clocked at 70 mph in a 40-mph speed zone on East Race Avenue.
"After initially pursuing Snow, the pursuit was soon called off due to the dangerous speed and safety of other drivers," Wells said. Snow reportedly nearly collided with another vehicle.
At approximately 11:07 p.m., Searcy dispatch was informed that the Camaro had wrecked into a house in Kensett. The Kensett Police Department, the Judsonia Police Department and the Arkansas State Police took over the accident investigation.
Wells said there were no apparent injuries to the residents in the home. Snow had minor cuts and bruises. "Snow had also been cited the previous two days by Searcy officers for speeding and careless and prohibited driving,:
Court date information is pending.
