A 22-year-old Searcy resident is officially facing charges for reportedly breaking a juvenile’s nose in August after a near-wreck.
A warrant was issued for Brandon Alonzo Lowery in December at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of second-degree battery, a class D felony, and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, class A misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit written by Sgt. Todd DeWitt, Officer John Aska went to Lion Stadium on Aug. 2 around 4:58 p.m. in response to a battery report. The alleged victim reportedly said he and some friends were following other friends on North Oak Street when the friend driving the vehicle in front of him failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with East Center Avenue and “almost hit a black Dodge Charger with black rims.”
Lowery, the driver of the Charger, reportedly exited his vehicle and “confronted” the driver of the first vehicle. Then, Lowery “came to his car, threatening him and his friends” before punching the alleged victim in the nose, causing it to bleed, DeWitt wrote, adding that the injury was “to the point that it permanently disfigured his nose.”
“The injuries sustained during the violent attack are multiple nasal bone fractures and a scalp contusion,” DeWitt wrote, adding that the alleged victim “has had to have two surgeries due to [the] action of Lowery striking him in the nose.”
DeWitt also wrote that the juvenile’s mother said her son was “to have two more surgeries on his nose.”
Aska reportedly asked Lowery after making contact with him at a residence on South Pyeatt Street “what happened on Center Street by Harding,” and was told that “a car ran a stop sign and almost hit him.” Lowery reportedly admitted that he exited his vehicle and talked to the driver, who apologized “and stated that he was being followed.” However, he denied punching the alleged victim, saying only that “he was involved in a verbal altercation.”
Lowery was not in custody at the White County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon and no appearance in White County Circuit Court had been set.
A warrant also was issued for Cheyenne Micheal Most, 21, of Searcy on a class D felony third-degree domestic battery charge, with enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child.
Most also was not in custody Wednesday afternoon and no court appearance had been set.
She is accused of striking “her significant other while holding their infant child in her arm across her chest” Sept. 1 “during an altercation that escalated from an argument,” according to the affidavit written by Detective Kara Osborne of the Searcy Police Department. The alleged victim’s injuries were observed by the officers who responded to the scene, Osborne wrote.
Witnesses reportedly said the child was throwing up afterward.
Most was convicted in White County District Court-Searcy Division in February of misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.
Another warrant was issued for Joshua Ryan Flynn, 28, of Conway on a charge of second-degree battery, a class D felony, for an incident that took place at a residence on U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob on July 3.
Flynn reportedly struck the victim in the head and face several times, causing her to “fall backward.” She said “he then got on top of her and continued to strike her with a closed fist and banged her head on the ground,” White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit.
Reportedly, minor injuries to her face were observed by deputies.
A witness reportedly gave a written statement that from a distance he saw the alleged victim being beaten and then pushed to the ground. The witness said she was “bleeding from her nose, face, and was visibly crying,” Goss wrote.
After having headaches for days, the alleged victim went to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room on July 10, and her medical records show that she was diagnosed with postconcussional syndrome, according to the affidavit.
Flynn also has not had a court appearance scheduled and was not in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.
