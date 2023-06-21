A 22-year-old Searcy woman was killed Monday in a collision on Arkansas Highway 13.
LaShay Young was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra north on Highway 13 when she crossed the center line and struck the front of a southbound 2011 Ford F250, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.
