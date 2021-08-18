A Searcy 22-year-old received six years of probation earlier this month after pleading guilty to two child pornography charges.
In a negotiated deal, Jared Warren Taylor was given probation Aug. 5 in White County Circuit Court for each count of class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child-first offense, with the six-year sentences to run concurrently. According to the deal, the minimum recommended sentence for each charge was three years in prison.
Taylor had been accused of having nude images of a teenaged minor on his cell phone, which was seized May 10, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile reportedly said during a forensic interview at the Child Safety Center of White County that she had sent two photos of herself to Taylor through SnapChat and Taylor replied that he had “saved” the photos.
Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit that the juvenile asked Taylor to delete the photos, but she said that Taylor responded that he needed them for sexual gratification.
Taylor was interviewed at the sheriff’s office May 13 and admitted to detectives that he had received the photos. They reportedly were located on his phone.
As part of his plea deal, Taylor also will have to register as a sex offender.
On Wednesday, the White County Sheriff’s Office released information on a level 4 sex offender who is now living in the county. Jeffery Darren Arter, 50, who is residing in the 100 block of Merrell Road in Bald Knob. According to the description of his crime, Arter “engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old acquaintance, with two prior sexual contacts involving an 8-year-old female and a 3-year-old female.”
Level 4 sex offenders are considered “sexually violent predators,” according to the sheriff’s office.
“The named offender is not wanted by the police at this time,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “This notification is not intended to increase fear. Rather, it is our belief that an informed public will be a safer public.
“... Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to share this information with the public.”
