A 21-year-old Searcy resident was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on Booth Road.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Mark Emberson Jr. was driving east on Booth Road in a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup when he crossed the center line and struck the front of a 2003 Isuzu NPR commercial truck heading west.
The accident reportedly happened right in front of the batting cages, down the road from the White County Sheriff's Office. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, which was 4:35 p.m., according to Trooper Cody Brown.
