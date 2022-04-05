A 21-year-old Searcy woman officially has been charged with permitting abuse of a minor involving serious physical injury.
A warrant was issued recently for MacKenzie Fayth Taylor on the class B felony charge. Taylor was no longer in custody in the White County jail Monday, and was set to appear in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Heather Meadows with the White County Sheriff’s Office, during the course of an investigation Dec. 2 regarding an 11-month-old admitted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with “seizure activity, a brain bleed and a probable fractured skull,” Taylor “admitted to seeing Logan Webb violently shaking the baby a couple of days prior.”
Meadows interviewed Taylor on Dec. 9 and wrote that she was told by Taylor that she “became aware” of Webb exposing the child to methamphetamine between Oct. 31 and Dec. 2 and saw him “smack” the child in the face, hold his hand over the child’s nose and mouth, put a pillow over his face and shake him violently.
Taylor reportedly said she came home Nov. 17 and the child “had a black eye and bruised cheek” that Webb claimed was caused by him rolling off the bed. She reportedly said she also came home Nov. 29 and heard the child crying. Running into the room, she saw Webb holding the child “out in front of him and shaking him hard,” she reportedly said, adding that the baby “was disoriented and vomiting” the next morning.
When she returned from work, he was still vomiting as well as being pale and agitated, and “a suspicious bruise ... had formed on his jawline,” she reportedly said.
Although a doctor’s appointment was arranged by her mother, who “told her she had to take him in,” Taylor “admitted that she withheld the information of potential injury by Mr. Webb, and the pediatrician believed” that the child “was just suffering from a virus,” Meadows wrote.
Taylor reportedly said she woke up Dec. 2 and the child was “in a daze, appeared to be suffering from a seizure and was foaming at the mouth.” He was rushed to the emergency room, but Taylor said “she didn’t share with medical personnel that he had been shook by Mr. Webb, even when she learned of the extent of the injuries,” Meadows wrote.
She also failed to disclose that information to medical personnel at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, even after Webb had been banned from the hospital for threatening medical staff, Meadows wrote.
“Not only did Ms. Taylor continue to allow Mr. Webb unsupervised access to the child, which led to him sustaining life-threatening injuries, she did not seek immediate medical attention, and once she did get [the child] to the hospital, she withheld valuable information that was necessary for [him] to receive the most efficient and effective treatment from medical staff,” Meadows wrote.
A warrant also was issued for Omar Sean Hulum, 24, of Searcy on a charge of class Y felony domestic battery in the first degree, victim 4 years of age or younger. He also was set to appear in court this morning.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Francis Ballek, he received a child abuse complaint Feb. 18 from Arkansas State Police investigator April Mariana. The abuse reportedly occurred Feb. 17 at an apartment on Meadow Lake Circle.
Hulum reportedly had messaged the child’s mother that “they needed to go to the emergency room because the baby was hurt.” Ballek wrote that there was “a laceration above his left eyebrow, a laceration on his left eyelid and his left eye was swollen shut with blue and purple bruising.”
After taking the child to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, Hulum reportedly left because the child’s mother “would not lie about being present during the injury.”
The baby’s mother reportedly told Mariani that she didn’t believe Hulum’s account of the injuries because the lacerations did not match up. After the child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Mariani reportedly learned that he also had two fractured femurs that he did not have during a previous full work-up at the hospital Feb. 11.
On Feb. 22, Ballek wrote that he was sent screen shots of a conversation between Hulum and the child’s mother where he said “he had an accident that caused the victim to get injured.” A report from Dr. Rachel Clingenpeel from Children’s Hospital stated that “clinical findings are consistent with child physical abuse via multiple mechanisms. These injuries would have been caused by excessive and violent forced which place [the juvenile victim’s] health and safety in jeopardy.”
Hulum declined to make a statement when interviewed Feb. 22, requesting a lawyer before being arrested. He was no longer in custody at the White County jail Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.