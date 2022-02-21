A Searcy 20-year-old who fired shots at a woman as she fled from him in a restaurant’s parking lot last June was sentenced to five years in prison earlier this month.
Kewan Jashone Cole pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to two counts of class D felony aggravated assault. He received five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for each count, to run concurrently. Cole had been charged by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with class B felony terroristic act and class D felony aggravated assault.
The incident happened June 28 at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on East Beebe-Capps Expressway, where it was reported that shots had been fired. According to the affidavit, the restaurant’s manager said that Cole, an employee there, had fired the shots from a handgun at a woman “as she fled from the parking lot in her vehicle.”
Video footage showed Cole passing the alleged victim’s vehicle on Sante Fe Drive before the alleged victim pulled into Popeyes’ parking lot. Cole had turned east on Beebe-Capps and then into the northeast driveway of the parking lot. Searcy Police Department Detective Greg Mote wrote that Cole then blocked in the alleged victim’s vehicle before he got out of his vehicle and started chasing the vehicle “after she swerved around him and fled north through the parking lot.”
After she turned eastbound onto Beebe-Capps, three shots could be heard, Mote wrote, “before Cole runs back to his vehicle and flees the area.”
When he was interviewed at the Searcy Police Department, Cole reportedly admitted to shooting at the alleged victim. He was initially charged with first-degree attempted murder, but Popeyes “could not produce video surveillance from their surveillance system showing Cole firing directly at the female victim,” Mote wrote. “However, there were other vehicles driving on Beebe-Capps and passing Popeyes at the time of the incident.”
Also in White County Circuit Court this month, Kara Elizabeth Fuller, 44, pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated assault on a corrections law enforcement officer and was given three months of probation. A class D felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member was dismissed.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Capt. Steven Hall, officers responded to a residence on Kamack Drive last Feb. 18 for a complaint about “a female attacking a male with a weapon.” However, they were advised while in route that the woman “no longer had a weapon in her hand.”
The alleged victim reportedly told police that he had been allowing the woman, Fuller, to “sleep in his garage because she had nowhere to go.” However, he had asked her to leave because he thought she was on drugs. During the ensuing argument, she reportedly “attempted to attack him with a pair of scissors.”
Although he got the scissors away from her while she was trying to stab him, he said she hit him with a toaster, with officers noting “a visible scrape on his left knee,” Hall wrote, and then grabbed a meat cleaver. She reportedly was coming toward the alleged victim in “a threatening manner,” but dropped the cleaver as officers drew near to the residence.
A “consistent” account of what transpired was given by a juvenile who also lives at the residence, Hall wrote.
As officers attempted to take Fuller to a patrol car, “she resisted and was kicking and screaming and had to be carried to the vehicle,” Hall wrote. She reportedly continued to resist as they put her in the vehicle and kicked the windows while inside. When her feet were being restrained, she reportedly beat her head on the window.
After Capt. Barron Dickson “got into the patrol car to transport her to the jail,” she spit on the right side of his face through “the mesh divider cage,” Hall wrote. She reportedly told him that she had COVID-19 and hepatitis.
A 31-year-old Beebe man received four years of probation after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member. A charge of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree against Ryan Zachary Waterman was dismissed.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Detective Jeremy L. Booker, a “disagreement involving a vehicle” turned physical last April 14, when Waterman reportedly starting hitting the alleged victim, who was 22 weeks’ pregnant, in the face before “choking her to the point that she thought she was going to lose consciousness.”
Although Waterman “reportedly left the room and did not contact her for the rest of the evening,” the alleged victim reportedly said that the next morning he “began verbally assaulting her over her use of a dishwasher,” pulling out “a large knife” and telling her that “he was ‘past the point of rage’ and that if she started crying, he was going to ‘stab me.’”
According to Bokker, Waterman acknowledged the “verbal arguments” but denied assaulting the alleged victim. He also reportedly acknowledged that she was pregnant but “he did not have an explanation as to her injuries.”
