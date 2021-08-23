A Searcy 19-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty in White County Circuit Court to multiple child pornography charges.
Jason Tyler Cox accepted a negotiated plea deal Wednesday to 30 counts of distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child-first offense, a class C felony.
Cox’s case stems back to last year when a complaint was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by Google Inc. on Feb. 18, 2020, because “files of child sexual exploitation material were uploaded to” a g-mail account. The cyber-tip assigned to Arkansas State Police Special Agent Mike McNeill on April 16, 2020, also identified a cellphone number belonging to Cox.
McNeill wrote in the affidavit that he interviewed Cox at Cox’s residence May 15, 2020. Cox reportedly said that the child porn images viewed by him “were images that he searched for on the internet.” He also reportedly said, “I know it’s bad on the internet, but you can’t actually touch them.”
A search warrant was presented for Cox’s cellphone, where “no less than 30 images identified as child pornography and no less than 12 videos of child pornography” were found. McNeill wrote that he asked Cox to estimate the age of a “prepubescent white female” in one of the images in a folder on his cellphone, and Cox said, “About 8 or 10.”
Also last week in White County Circuit Court, a petition that Brian Michael Siler, 39, be removed from the state sex offender registry was granted. Siler, who now lives in Wilburn, was found guilty of class B felony computer child pornography in April 2005 and sentenced to five years in prison. The violation was committed in August 2004 when Siler was 23. He was released from the Department of Correction on March 3, 2006, and “successfully completed parole and was discharged on April 6, 2010,” his attorney, Phyllis Worley, wrote.
Circuit Judge Mark Pate wrote that he granted the request because “it has been more than 15 years since the defendant was sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Correction” and “the defendant is not likely to pose a threat to the safety of others.”
Norene Smith, 17th Judicial District deputy prosecuting attorney, had asked that the petition be denied “at this time,” but wrote that Siler, who is a volunteer firefighter, “began his sex offender registration March 3, 2006, and has registered consistently for more than 15 years as required by the statute” and “has no additional convictions, according to ACIC [Arkansas Crime Information Center], nor any additional reported of sexual allegations against children, according to the Children’s Reporting and Information System used by the Arkansas Department of Human Services.”
Siler, a former Cleburne County resident, was registered as a level 2 (low-moderate) sex offender. Worley wrote that he also was seeking a pardon from the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.