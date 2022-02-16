A Searcy 18-year-old officially has been charged with attempted murder related to injuries suffered by an 11-month-old that included a brain bleed and possible fractured skull.
A warrant was issued late last week for Logan Shay Webb at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge as well as class Y felony domestic battery in the first degree of a victim 4 years of age or younger.
Webb remained in custody Wednesday on a $450,000 bond after being arrested Dec. 2. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on March 1 for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office detective Cpl. Heather Meadows, she learned that day from a Child Abuse Hotline referral from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division that an 11-month-old was at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock “with seizure activity, a brain bleed and a probable fractured skull.”
Webb, one of the child’s guardians, reportedly had been banned from the hospital after becoming violent and threatening medical staff, who believed that he was possibly responsible with statements from the family not being consistent with the injuries.
A witness reportedly said she had seen Webb “violently shaking the baby ... within the last week,” and three days before being admitted to the hospital, the child “had been lethargic and suffered from repeated vomiting.” She reportedly also said the child “was agitated and didn’t want to be touched or moved.” She took him to his pediatrician the day before he was admitted to the hospital.
After being arrested, Webb reportedly told detectives that “he had become angry at the victim” since mid-November “because he was delayed and cried a lot.” Meadows wrote that he said he had struck the child on the side of the head and face on one occasion, causing a bruise that he explained to family happened when he “accidentally fell from the bed face first.” He said he also jokingly once put a pillow on the child’s face.
“He said he remembered getting agitated and plopping [the child] down so hard during one incident that his head snapped back, and he went into a seizure,” Meadows wrote. “Webb further stated as recently as Monday [Nov. 29] when [the child] started vomiting, he had shaken him violently, causing his head to snap back and forth.
“When presented with the fact that testing showed the baby had suffered from a lack of oxygen prior to this event, Mr. Webb told me one day in the past couple weeks, he was left alone with the baby and that he got really upset and squeezed [the child’s] neck, cutting off his air supply until he passed out.”
Webb reportedly said he became scared that he possibly had killed the child, “so he sat with him tapping his face until he regained consciousness.”
“He said he felt bad, so he didn’t tell anyone about it because he didn’t want people thinking he was a monster,” Meadows wrote.
He also reportedly said there were “a couple of occasions’ when the child was crying or squirming that he would pull the child “tight to his chest, place his arms around him and squeeze hard enough that he thought that ‘might’ explain the lack of oxygen as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.