Four "key locations" are going to be searched for Jarrod Green, a Searcy graduate who went missing in 1994, according to his sister, Shannon Green.
Shannon, who is the administrator of the “Justice for Jarrod” Facebook group, hosted a question-and-answer session Sunday night as she continues her efforts to find her brother's remains.
She said when she talked to Searcy Police Department Detective Cpl. Adam Sexton 2 1/2 weeks ago, he confirmed "that both of the search teams that we have been in contact with ... are willing to come, and we're going to stagger their arrival so we will have one search in a couple of areas and have the other search in the other two areas."
Shannon said she could say when the searches will take place "because I know that not everyone that is on this channel is excited about us finding Jarrod, and that's OK, I don't care. What matters is that we find him."
One of the search teams is coming from Utah and the other is coming from Little Elm, Texas, she said, not too far from where she lives in the Dallas area. She said she is excited because both of the teams specialize in "extreme cold case recovery, so that's a big deal in our favor." Shannon said they are specifically trained to look for remains that are 10-30 years old or more.
Shannon said she also had met March 14 with two of the three detectives who have been added to the staff at the Searcy Police Department working on her brother's case.
"They are not part of the old guard that was such a problem for Jarrod's case," she said. "They are not related to anybody from that time and they have never worked on Jarrod's case before, so that is really great news. That means we got fresh eyes looking at stuff and we've got basically four times the manpower that we had before that can look at this information."
She said the detectives are going through the case files of a "really convoluted story." One of the things being done, she said, is the entire case file is being digitized, which will make them searchable. "With that, I am going to have access to a lot more information. That means I will be able to share a lot more information than I currently have."
"We're going to bring light to the darkness," Shannon said. "We're going to bring Jarrod home, and I know that that's going to make some people very unhappy and I do not care. I want my brother home. He deserves it. His deserves a burial. He deserves closure for his family, and that's what we're going to do, and I said I'm never going to stop until we bring him home and I'm not."
Shannon said she discovered that a couple of pages of a phone bill were missing from around the time that Jarrod disappeared and Sexton is going to send her those. "That will show us what calls were made by Jarrod, potentially from the home phone. We know he made a phone call, that he placed at, I believe, 4:19 on the [Sept.] 28th. There is a record of who he called and what time that my dad wrote but I don't see it anywhere." She said she wants to confirm that with the police.
There are multiple witnesses in the police reports that Shannon also has that identify two people that were part of the investigation in 2017. She said this is part of putting the puzzle together and filling in the blanks. John Stone of the Searcy Police Department, who also teaches cyber security at Harding University, has been helping, too, Shannon said.
Regarding those who will be given a polygraph test relating to Jarrod's case, Shannon said she knew of one for sure and potentially three who are going to be asked. A few months ago, a witness came forward claiming to have seen Jarrod at 2 on the morning of Oct. 1, 1994. "That person is going to be polygraphed. I cannot say who that is. That's really big news." She said up to this point that last person known to have seen Jarrod was going to meet him at the country club to get his gun and give him his wallet at 8:15 the night he disappeared. Another individual talked to Jarrod at around 7:30 on the phone that night.
Shannon also talked about a laptop that a family gave to police. She said she did not think anything was recovered from it by the state Crime Lab, but it was taken to a third party that works in the recovery of data "and they were able to pull something off of it. It was a ledger of names and information I'm going to assume [are] clients or connections related to the drug trade because it was a rather interesting list."
Shannon asked the Facebook group for help with someone she wants to talk to, Scott Duncan, and she said the police said they want to talk to him, too. "I honestly don't have all the detail of why the police want to talk to him," Shannon said. "He has information. He is welcome to talk to me."
Shannon said the detectives will start re-interviewing people. Anyone with information can call the police department to connect with the detectives working Jarrod's case. Shannon said she doesn't care and the police do not care if those coming forward were involved in drugs back then because of the statute of limitations. "They just want to find Jarrod."
Two separate people claimed that they were approached to "take care of Jarrod," Shannon said. "A person's life was so worthless to them that they thought it was fine to ask people to take care of him but also over the amount of money. It was $7,500 is what we were told. It's sickening to think that my brother lost his life for that."
Shannon said the recent arrest of a Searcy 23-year-old (Cameron Riley Ward) strikes her that "the drugs are still in your area in White County. They are still there!"
"Jarrod was 20 years old and a very young 20 at that," she said. "I was just so sick for that kid's family and anyone that was touched by that, and all of the people supporting that, bringing that in, are responsible. They are responsible for what happened to Jarrod 28 years ago and they're responsible for what's happening [today].
"Nothing is going anywhere. Twenty-eight years that stuff has been there, probably even longer than that. That stuff is festering there. That has got to stop. I hope that they arrest so many people. I hope that kid turns his life around if he has a chance at all. It also tells me all that stuff we were talking about in the '90s where the drugs were being brought in and helped along by the corruption in government. I'm hoping that it's better now because there are so many people that are out of here from when all that was going on but who knows, who knows."
Jarrod was reported missing Oct. 5, 1994. by his father, David Green, after not returning home after he left to meet Brandon Wheeler “in relation to a drug debt owed to Mr. Wheeler,” the affidavit from the police department stated about the missing persons case.
Green family friend, Lisa Ponson, said Jarrod “just kind of told some people he was scared. He was going to meet someone about some money he owed them.”
In 2017, the Searcy Police Department arrested Wheeler, but he “was never prosecuted because there has not been any remains ever to be found, so they did a nolle prosequi,” Ponson said. “Then he ended up doing a lawsuit against the city and the investigators that was just settled in March” of last year.
David Green, who has since died, had said that right before filing the report, he found his son’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot with the windows down and the keys in the floorboard.
On July 17th, 1995, a witness reportedly told law enforcement that he “was approached by Wheeler and his roommate in 1994, prior to Jarrod Green’s disappearance, and offered $1,000 to get rid of Jarrod Green.”
After Jarrod’s disappearance, Wheeler and his roommate reportedly came back to the witness who made the statement previously and said “Jarrod Green had been done away with.” The witness also stated that he was given details such as Wheeler and his roommate “grabbing Jarrod Green at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot.”
On Nov. 2, 2016, Searcy detectives Sexton, Mark Kidder and Nick Darnell reopened the cold case for further investigation, the affidavit stated.
On Dec. 8, 2016, the three detectives reportedly interviewed a second witness at the Branson (Mo.) Police Department. The witness said he met with Jarrod at the Searcy Country Club the night he went missing. This witness said that he had possession of Jarrod’s revolver and Jarrod asked to have it back because he had the meeting with Wheeler, stating that he needed it “for protection.”
The witness reportedly gave Jarrod the gun back, told Green to “be careful” and that was the last time he saw Jarrod.
A vigil for Jarrod was held last October in front of the White County Courthouse on the 28th anniversary of the last day that Jarrod's family saw him.
Ponson helped post "Justice for Jarrod" signs all over Searcy, one stands in front of the shopping center near Homer’s Ace Hardware. She said the ultimate goal for Shannon Green, Jarrod’s mother, Sharon, and brother, Kendall, is to “get justice for Jarrod. We know that there are people in the county/state that know things. We just want them to come forward.”
Shannon said more signs will be going up to bring attention to Jarrod's case because she does not just want to old ones to become part of the background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.