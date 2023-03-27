Four "key locations" are going to be searched for Jarrod Green, a Searcy graduate who went missing in 1994, according to his sister, Shannon Green.

Shannon, who is the administrator of the “Justice for Jarrod” Facebook group, hosted a question-and-answer session Sunday night as she continues her efforts to find her brother's remains.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.