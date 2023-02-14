State legislators discuss school vouchers, teacher pay

Arkansas Sen. Jonathan Dismang (left) and Rep. Jim Wooten take questions during Monday's legislative update session at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce. Dismang (R-Beebe) said he is in favor of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposal of starting a voucher program that would allow public funds to be used to pay for private and home-school education. Wooten (R-Beebe) said he is against the program. The education bill had not been written as of Monday's update.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

State Rep. Jim Wooten's "greatest concern" with the state establishing a school voucher program that would allow public funds to be used to pay for private or home-school education is "I don't understand why we have to be so rude or mean toward public education as the tone of the bill says."

The voucher program would be established under new Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education plan. An “education freedom account" for private and home schooling would be phased in over three years, according to her proposal. The accounts would be about 90% of the state's public school funding per student, currently around $7,300.

