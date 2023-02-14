State Rep. Jim Wooten's "greatest concern" with the state establishing a school voucher program that would allow public funds to be used to pay for private or home-school education is "I don't understand why we have to be so rude or mean toward public education as the tone of the bill says."
The voucher program would be established under new Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education plan. An “education freedom account" for private and home schooling would be phased in over three years, according to her proposal. The accounts would be about 90% of the state's public school funding per student, currently around $7,300.
State Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe), who was also at Monday morning's legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the accounts would be capped at $7,000 per student the last he heard, but the bill had not been not written yet, and he anticipated that it would be a little while "before we see the bill."
Wooten said legislators were still working on the codes and statutes for the bill. He said he thought it was 500 pages to start with and it was down to around 200 pages as of Monday morning. Wooten said the length of the bill was just hearsay, though.
Dismang said the voucher part of the proposal "starts out with the high-needs students first and phases itself in over three years." He said there are some programs out there now for kids who may have a disability and for military kids.
Dismang said he is supportive of the voucher program, saying he ran a scholarship bill last session because he said he believes there should be opportunities for students to be able to move and that all kids aren't made equal and they need the opportunity to better their situation.
"I don't think their ZIP code or financial status should be what dictates that," he said. "I don't think we will see the run that's being talked about at the school district level." He said he doesn't think there is going to be a mass exodus from White County schools.
Dismang said he does think there are underperforming schools that will have issues, but "I don't think a kid's future should be determined because he is stuck in an underperforming school."
Wooten said he is opposed to vouchers. "I just think that were setting ourselves up to destroy public education. I'm just being honest."
The Republican from Beebe said he thinks right now that there are probably around 25,000 to 30,000 kids in private schools. "The cost for Arizona [for its voucher program] is already up to $600 million."
"... The other thing I'm very concerned about is we're the only state that is considering vouchers under a federal advocacy judgment from the federal courts as it relates to the money that we're putting in." Wooten said. "There are three or four districts out there right now that are ready to file another Lakeview case [which examined the structure for funding Arkansas schools] and when they do, I can see that judge saying, you're spending $100 million on private schools and you can't even take care of what you got."
What Wooten said he is hearing from educators, both superintendents and teachers, is to vote no, "vote it down," although raising starting teacher pay from $36,000 to $50,000 also is part of Sanders' education bill proposal, which would make Arkansas fourth in the United States.
Private school testing
According to Wooten, the Brookings Institute and the Center for Education have done extensive study of some states like Indiana that have had vouchers for a long period of time and he said there is not a great difference on the test results between public and private education.
"But if we are going to have them [vouchers], I think we ought to have accountability," he said. "I'm running two bills this week to ask for accountability. One will require that all students be tested on the test that the public schools use, whether it's one time a year or they're looking at three times a year: a base, a mid-term and an end-of-course test. Many districts are saying they do this.
"We do it in Beebe and the three-time test they show improvement but when they take that one test at the end of the course that we require, then that's when we come up with a failing school with the bad grades."
He said his bill would make the private schools match the public schools on testing, "and that's the least and basic thing in my opinion that we can do from the standpoint [of] requiring accountability ... not only to the taxpayers but to the parents. The parents can then look and say, 'Well, here is what they did in public school and here is what they're doing in the private school.' If it's better, well and good. If it's not, they need to look it and then they need to determine."
Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said he values the idea of accountability. "Right now in Arkansas, and I know we're going to a new test, we're the only state in the union that uses the ACT Aspire as its accountability measure, and as cycometricians will tell you, the ACT Aspire is not meant to gauge reading level and we're using it to determine reading level to say that our schools are failing."
He said the Arkansas Department of Education "is in the process of creating the new exam. Let's measure what we're truly going to measure. I learned at Henderson State University that a test is not valid if it doesn't test what you're asking it to test and the test that we're using now, we're the only state that uses it and we're getting the results we are getting because we're asking it to measure something that it was never intended to measure."
"Some serious thought behind that would be greatly appreciated over time from the educator's point of view," Hart said. "I have no problem if vouchers are the thing that's going to happen. I agree with the representative [Wooten], let's put some accountability out there. Public schools have some measures that they have to take. We're graded on an A, B, C, D, F scale. Shouldn't the private school be measured that same way if they are going to take public dollars?"
Hart said he doesn't know if there will as great an exodus as what could happen "but even if you take the 30,000 that are there and give them $8,000 a piece you're looking at what is that? A quarter of a billion dollars, that's a pretty good lick. If we're going to take those dollars, let's put some accountability measures there. I have to take — as a public administrator, every kid that shows up at my door, I have to take. Are they going to take every child that shows up at their door?"
Wooten added that his bill is two-pronged: "one is testing and the second is they have to take all students who come to their door, and I think that's just fair because we have to do that. I'm running a second bill that requires them to provide transportation. I realize at the state level it's a privilege and not an inherent right, but at the same time, most all of the school districts do it."
Dismang said he wanted to back up to mention how valuable a development private school program already has been on the "scholarship side for high-need kids." He said Easter Seals has been a godsend for parents who were in a public school system that did not have the resources for their kids.
"All the way from Batesville to you name it, all across this state, parents took that scholarship because then they could afford to go to Easter Seals where their kid needed to be," he said. "They actually moved their entire family and I can tell you story after story until that building is full right now. So it is not just this notion that it's just a high-dollar private school. There is a need that programs like this fill. We saw it to a point that they're full.
"I want that kid to go where they need to go, where they're going to succeed, they're going to excel, and there are schools out there that take them and specialize in it. Those teachers that are at Easter Seals, the turnover rate is like next to nothing because that's their passion, that's what they do, and you are churning out kids and giving them possibilities they never thought they had before."
Dismang also brought up students being helped through another part of Sanders' education plan, "hiring 120 literacy coaches."
He said he is glad the governor wanted to do this on a statewide level. "We've had ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money to be able to do that for a while. That's what they plan on using that for. It's about $45 million for two years, then we'll kid of reassess and see how things are going for that portion of it."
Wooten agreed with Dismang on the literacy coaches being a great move.
Teacher pay
One of the greatest problems that education in Arkansas faces, according to Wooten, is the poverty level.
"We've got to break that cycle and to me, that's where we need to really be focusing our attention. In all honesty, we're being backed in the corner. We're being told if we vote no [on the education bill], then we're voting no for the teacher pay raise and we're voting no on vouchers. If we vote yes, then we're voting for teacher pay but we're also voting for vouchers, school choice or excuse me, parental environment. We've changed our lingo from 'school choice' to 'parental environment.'"
Wooten said there are three teachers in his family who are making under $50,000. One has 20 years of classroom experience. One has five years and the other has four years of teaching experience. A new teacher will be making the same money as the 20-year teacher.
"She's going to be making the same amount as a starting-out teacher under this plan because she's making under $50,000, I believe she will get about a $2,000 raise up to $50,000," he said. "Here again, I see the need for increasing the starting salary. If a teacher is making $50,000 or $51,000, then they'll get a $2,000 increase as I understand it up to $53,000."
He said "they removed the state-mandated steps. Why are we doing away with experience in education as a step-pay increase? You want to encourage your employees to progress and that's almost been held out as an incentive for them to improve theirselves educationwise."
Wooten said educators are telling him "that the $2,000 is not worth being penalized in some other areas of what they're having to give up. "
Dismang said the state will pay for the increases. "The steps are still left up to the district at that point," Dismang said.
"Teachers are employed by their school boards ... and there is some responsibility there that needs to be recognized and also some latitude that should be recognized at the district level," he said. "One thing I want us to stop doing is pretending that the state alone makes all of these decisions. We have to recognize that districts have a responsibility in this. I have superintendents across the state that will email pretending like they don't have a responsibility, that the state has to give them dollar for dollar whatever it is they want or need or whatever."
Dismang said White County does a good job with teacher pay. He said looking at the state's school districts, White County has some of the highest pay in the state even with the competitive districts in northwest Arkansas.
Wooten said, "we are blessed with the districts that we have." He said there are teachers and superintendent who have given their whole lives "to our young people" and strive to bring them up and educate them.
Dismang said Sanders has mentioned incentive pay for high-performing teachers, but he said there is not language on that yet. "She said up to $10,000. I think it's important to note the 'up-to' portion of that. It removes the Fair Dismissal Act." Dismang said he is not a lawyer but knows the act was a "contentious piece of the legislation."
All in all, Dismang said, "we're looking at about a $300 million increase, some of it what I call one-time money through ARPA; $178 million of that increase is teacher pay."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.