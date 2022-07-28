The Arkansas School Safety Commission is in the final stages of preparing its interim report for Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Commission members met Tuesday at the state Capitol, just six days before its interim report is presented to the governor Aug. 1.
Commission chairman and University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Director Cheryl May told the commission she’s confident the interim report will be informative and effective, adding that she’s pleased the commission will meet its deadline despite first meeting together only a month-and-a-half ago.
With work wrapping up on the interim report, the commission spent Tuesday discussing and brainstorming new recommendations the commission might recommend in its final report, due for release in October.
May also thanked and mentioned members of the public who had sent in their own suggestions on school safety through an email address the commission set up earlier this month. One in particular, a suggestion to have school floor plans readily available in locations around schools for easy access by law enforcement and other first responders in the event of an emergency, drew high praise from May.
Speaking further on the importance of public input throughout the commission’s work, May encouraged people to reach out with their suggestions at the commission’s dedicated email address, publicinput@cji.edu.
Despite the nearing submission of its interim report, the commission still has quite a bit of work ahead of it. Soon, the commission will receive preliminary results from the school safety survey it sent out to school and district leadership across the state. Results from the 99-question survey will guide future discussion in the weeks ahead on additional recommendations. May said an early report on the survey will likely become available to commission members Aug. 4.
“Last time [the commission convened], we had a 97 percent response rate on [the school safety survey],” May said. “Given the circumstances [in the country today], I hope the response rate is at least that high.”
Additionally, the commission’s final report will come across the governor’s desk in October. Commission members will take a week off next week to consider Tuesday’s discussion and reconvene Aug. 9.
“This has taken an enormous amount of time from each and every one of us,” May said. “But, we’re doing this because it’s so critically important.”
