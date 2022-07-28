The Arkansas School Safety Commission is in the final stages of preparing its interim report for Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Commission members met Tuesday at the state Capitol, just six days before its interim report is presented to the governor Aug. 1.

Commission chairman and University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Director Cheryl May told the commission she’s confident the interim report will be informative and effective, adding that she’s pleased the commission will meet its deadline despite first meeting together only a month-and-a-half ago.

 

