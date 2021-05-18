In unofficial results from contested school board races Tuesday night, Tyrel Pace came out on top in Bald Knob while Willie Smith held on to his position in Pangburn.
Pace received 342 votes (62.75 percent) to beat incumbent Jeremy Tharp, who picked up 203 votes (37.25 percent), for the Bald Knob Position 2 seat.
Reached Tuesday night after the results were announced at the White County Clerk's office, Pace said "I am very thankful to win; just to be able to have my family and friends here and the support of the community, it means a whole lot to me."
Pace said he will get sworn in Monday and get his certificate, but isn't sure when his first School Board meeting will be.
In Pangburn's first contested board race in 10 years, according to Superintendent David Rolland, Smith, who had been appointed to fill Position 1, got 78 votes (89.66 percent), while opponent Shannon Myers received nine votes (10.34 percent).
At the White County Clerk's Office after the results were announced, Smith said "I just want to thank everybody who actually came out to the polls and voted for me. I am looking forward to this coming school year."
"I got a lot of things in motion that I got to see play out in my first half as an interim board member and I am excited to be able to continue that and continue the improvements and see everything that we set in motion play out. Seeing your name on the screen [pf a voting machine] and clicking your name is kind of surreal. I guess you can say it's different."
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said he will certify the election Monday at 1:30 p.m.
