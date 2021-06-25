The Steak Cook Off Association event at the White County Fairgrounds last weekend attracted 57 teams from 12 states to Searcy and raised around $12,000 for the Jesse Dylan James Foundation, according to Jeremy James.
“It was a great turnout that raised funds for the Jesse Dylan James Foundation,” James said. “These funds go directly to providing scholarships for graduating seniors and will also be used to bring nationally renowned speakers to our local schools to help educate children on the damaging effects of bullying.”
The foundation was formed after James’ son, Jesse, died by suicide in 2017.
In March, the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission awarded the foundation $10,000 for the nonprofit to use for prize money for this year’s SCA event. James said “all together about $12,000 in prize money was given out,” and those receiving some prize money included the current world champion, Marissa Ouverson.
“The overall winner of the contest was John Lindsey from Arkassissippi Smoke Live Show, out of Jonesboro,” James said. “He is part of Team Arkassissippi and there were a lot of members of that team that placed well in both days’ competitions.
“John Lindsey took some $3,000 in cash prizes with a handmade cutting board crafted by Stan Looks and another that was provided by the JDJ Foundation in the shape of the state of Arkansas.”
The event also featured a rib cook-off between the Searcy Fire Department, the Searcy Police Department and NorthStar EMS. “The winner of the inaugural Jesse Dylan James Foundation Rib Cook-off ended up going to NorthStar EMS,” James said. “They have a trophy to keep in their office until next year when the other departments can try for the win again.”
Next year for the SCA event in Searcy, James said the foundation would like to get the community involved and have an “Average Joe’s Cook Off” if there is enough response to do it.
