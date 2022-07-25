A Rose Bud 47-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
According to the fatal crash report from the Arkansas State Police, written by Trooper Andrew A. Lay, Jeremy D. Snow was westbound on Arkansas Highway 36 on a Honda VT 1300, west of Donald Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve on Joy Mountain. The motorcycle reportedly ran off the roadway to the right and collided with a sign, and “the driver was thrown” from the vehicle, Lay wrote.
