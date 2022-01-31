A 36-year-old Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday near the 44 mile marker on U.S. Highway 67.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Cody Boldin was driving a 2004 Dodge north on U.S. 67 when he ran off the road “right before” the exit for East Line Road in the Searcy area. His vehicle “then began to overturn before striking a tree,” Cpl. Dwight N. Griffith wrote.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, which was 4:35 p.m., Griffith wrote.
