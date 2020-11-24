Last year, more than 500 senior citizens in White and Lonoke counties received Christmas gifts thanks to Home Instead Senior Care's Be A Santa to A Senior program. Despite COVID-19, the program is underway again this year.
It will run until Dec. 14, said Christina Godfrey, general manager for the Searcy location of Home Instead. "We collect things and our deliveries will be made from Dec. 16th through the 18th. We collect a lot of fuzzy blankets, fuzzy socks, scarves, gloves, hats, puzzles, cards, personal hygiene items, snacks and candies."
Godfrey said for those who work for Home Instead Senior Care, "this is definitely the highlight of our holiday season. We all really enjoy being able to give back and see our clients light up and enjoy the Christmas spirit with us."
Last year, Godfrey said, some churches were involved with helping Home Instead collect gifts for the seniors.
"Last year and this year, we partnered with Arkansas Hospice, Amedisys Home Health and The Crossing Nursing and Rehab," she said. "They help us reach more people and service their seniors as well.
"We do have some schoolkids who will sign up and take on some seniors to fulfill some of their community service requirements and then we sometimes get bulk donations from churches."
Godfrey said that before last year, the program served about 100 seniors, so it has taken on a bigger scale.
To get more information about being a Santa to a senior, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (501) 758-7340. Once on the website, Godfrey said, all people have to do is enter their zip code for the tree locations. The Home Instead Senior Care Office at 501 E. Race Ave. is also serving as a drop-off location.
"Something new this year is that people can call in for an ornament [which contains a name and wish list] and we will email them an ornament and then they can drop it [the gift] by the office and notify us when they get here or if they want to order on Amazon, they can have one shipped to us," Godfrey said. "That is one of the things we are doing for COVID-19 this year, so that people don't have to actually get out and pick up that ornament or come out to deliver."
Matt McClure, owner of the Little Rock and Searcy Home Instead offices, said "the Be A Santa to A Senior program brings much joy to seniors in our community. We've all felt isolated at some point during the pandemic, but seniors are especially at risk of feeling isolated and a simple gift can show them we are thinking about them. And that's more important than ever."
The program was created in 2003 and has provided approximately 2.1 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide.
The Beebe Athletic Club is one location where citizens may find A Santa for a Senior tree. Searcy tree locations include Plaza Tire, Ace Hardware, Tonya's Consignment, the Young's Tire location by Kroger, The Mixing Bowl, Stotts Drug Store and Regions Bank on Race Avenue. Godfrey said several Dollar General stores are participating, including ones in Searcy, Bald Knob, Kensett and Rose Bud.
If companies want to ask for ornaments, Godfrey said they can call the Home Instead office and the ornaments can be delivered. "We had one call and ask for 15."
