New Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner’s beginning salary is on the lower end of average for cities with populations between 20,000 and 30,000 in Arkansas.
The Searcy City Council passed a budget appropriation ordinance at a special meeting Sunday, Faulkner’s first day in office, that included a $95,000 salary for the mayor’s position. Faulkner was elected mayor in a runoff in December. The new salary for the position was set in October in Kyle Osborne’s fourth year as mayor based on more than $1.6 million in pay increases recommended by the city’s Personnel Committee.
“The mayor was, I think, making just shy of $92,000 – $91,000 and change – and we bumped the position to $95,000,” Personnel Committee Chairman Rodger Cargile said. “All the mayor had been getting was cost-of-living increases. The cost of living has been bumping up that salary all along.
“When you’re in the $90,000 range and you get a 2 percent or even 5 percent COLA [cost-of-living adjustment], which is the last two years, you know 5 percent of $90,000 is $4,500. We raised the mayor’s salary $3,000-ish, whatever it was. He didn’t even get a 5 percent COLA. Most everybody got a 5 percent bump. I felt like $95,000 is not the highest, not the lowest, but it is a comparative salary.”
Cargile said being the city’s mayor is “a big job, so I don’t think we are overpaying our mayor by any means.”
“We got everybody [city employees] up to $15 on the low end of the scale,” he said. “I think were well in the ballpark with other cities our size and I believe we offer a good salary now for all of our employees, and I’m pretty comfortable how it came out of the Personnel Committee and the work we put into it. I am pretty comfortable with our findings and our pay scale.”
The Daily Citizen contacted the human resource offices of similar-sized cities to compare mayor’s salaries. Nine other cities fell within the 20,000-30,000 range, based on the 2020 U.S. Census. Searcy’s population was 23,014.
Cabot, with a population of 26,573, is paying its mayor, Ken Kincade, who started his second term, $116,504. Paragould, pop. 29,493, is paying its mayor, Josh Agee, also starting his second term, $115,873. Bella Vista, pop. 30,202, is paying its newly elected mayor, John Flynn, $109,459, which is the same salary as former Mayor Paul Christie was being paid after eight years in office. The mayor of Bryant (pop. 20,662), Allen Scott, entering his second term, is making $104,880 plus a $6,000 vehicle allowance.
On the low end, Russellville, pop. 29,150, is paying its newly elected mayor, Fred Teague, $84,452.73, and West Memphis, pop. 24,559, is paying its second-term mayor, Marco McClendon, $87,000.
More similar to Searcy’s pay is Jacksonville, pop. 29,496, at $91,529 for newly elected Mayor Jeff Elmore. However, Elmore also gets an $8,000 vehicle allowance. Van Buren, pop. 23,163, is paying its second-term mayor, Joseph Hurst, $93,009.
Texarkana also fell within the 20,000-30,000 population range at 29,314. Its mayor’s position is voluntary because it uses a city manager form of government. The Daily Citizen was unable to obtain the city manager’s salary before deadline.
