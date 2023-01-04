New Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner’s beginning salary is on the lower end of average for cities with populations between 20,000 and 30,000 in Arkansas.

The Searcy City Council passed a budget appropriation ordinance at a special meeting Sunday, Faulkner’s first day in office, that included a $95,000 salary for the mayor’s position. Faulkner was elected mayor in a runoff in December. The new salary for the position was set in October in Kyle Osborne’s fourth year as mayor based on more than $1.6 million in pay increases recommended by the city’s Personnel Committee.

