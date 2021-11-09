The total salary amounts for the city of Searcy have increased by more than $1.36 million since the year before the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax was passed, according to documents obtained through a state Freedom of Information Act request.
The total for gross salaries for the city in 2013 was $7,590,752.24, while the total in 2020 was $8,960,214.10. Through Oct. 29 of this year, the city has paid $7,632,296.90 in salaries.
The documents also showed that the lowest-paid position in 2016 received “$8 an hour for annual salary of $16,640 for a full-time position,” while the lowest-paid in 2021 receives $11 for an annual salary of $22,880. The lowest pay in 2017 and 2018 went up to $8.50 an hour, then $9.25 an hour in 2019 and $10 an hour in 2021 as statewide minimum wage increases took effect.
The lowest-paid position prior to 2016 was unavailable as was the number of city employees. “I took over in 2016 doing the personnel categories budget calculations after a prior human resources manager left city employment,” City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris said. “I do not have any documents prior to confidently provide information for the years 2013-2015 regarding number of authorized positions both full-time and part-time.”
The total amount the city paid for salaries dropped the first year the tax went into effect in 2014 to $7,388,031.30 before jumping to $8,044,082.72 in 2015 and then increasing to $8,081,260.49 in 2016, $8,174,357.50 in 2017, $8,663,514.57 in 2018 and $8,929,805.71 in 2019.
While the salary amounts have increased, so have the number of city employees. In 2016, the city had 255 employees, according to the documents provided. That increased to 273 in 2017, 278 in 2018 and 281 in 2019. However, the city saw a reduction to 276 employees last year and has 279 employed so far for this year.
“These positions are in various departments of the city, with the largest portion coming from the Swim Center,” Morris said. “Other departments with these positions include parks and recreation maintenance, parks and recreation center staff and sanitation general labor.”
The highest-paid position each year has been mayor, with the position’s salary increasing by more than $10,000 since 2013, when then-Mayor David Morris was paid $74,742.18. Morris’ salary topped out at $82,438.72 in 2018. When Kyle Osborne replaced him in 2019, he made $82,008.25 that year before drawing $85,639.94 in 2020. For this year, he had made $73,893.44 through Oct. 29.
The City Council members are paid monthly and yearly make $10,858.45.
In its “master plan” for using the one-cent sales and use tax if it is made permanent in today’s special election, the city lists $999,636.83 in staffing needs. That amount includes $544,000 for the police and fire departments, $45,636.83 for the street department, $131,000 for the sanitation department, $86,000 for parks and recreation department and $193,000 for courts and administration.
City officials have been asked by The Daily Citizen several times to explain what is meant in the master plan by staffing needs, which Osborne said was among the needs for the one-cent revenue “identified by the city” through a process that included him and Jerry Morris, “along with conversations with the department heads.”
A question sent to the mayor and Morris asked for the reasons $193,000 was earmarked for courts and administrations staffing needs. “Is this money going to add employees for any of the departments listed (municipal court, code enforcement, city clerk/treasurer, city hall, IT, city attorney and airport) or is it going toward raises. If it is being used for raises, does it include raises for all personnel or just those make the the minimum?”
Osborne answered, “Approximately $193,000 from the 1-cent revenues has been identified as a need to help with current and future courts and administrative staffing expenses. This money is not intended to add employees but would be used to support and maintain current staffing levels.”
That is similar to other responses the mayor has given concerning staffing need questions.
Concerning staffing needs overall, The Daily Citizen asked city officials what the city’s vision is for that money and if it would be for step raises/cost-of-living raises, adding employees and/or raising lowest levels of pay.
“The staffing needs outlined in the city’s illustration of the one-cent needs totals approximately $1,000,000 annually, which we have broken down by department in the presentation on the city’s website,” Osborne said. “If you include the police and fire retirement obligation mandated by the state of Arkansas, the city needs approximately $1,750,000 annually in staffing/retirement needs from the one-cent revenues.
“These additional revenues have been very important for the city since the one-cent passed in 2014. But as you have recently reported, the city needs to continue evaluating out police and fire staffing and pay levels to retain and hire quality individuals.”
Members of the City Council also were asked to give their input on staffing needs, especially since it would be ultimately up to the council to decide how the money is spent.
“With highly trained police officers and firefighters being able to go to work for higher wages in surrounding cities, it is important that Searcy pays comparable wages,” David Morris said. “Another example of the city’s staffing needs is that we must pay a wage comparable to the private sector to be able to have drivers with a commercial driver’s license to operate the heavy sanitation and street department trucks and equipment.
“Every penny of the city’s money must be appropriated by the City Council before it is spent and every expenditure is reviewed by Arkansas Division of Legislative Audit. Therefore, it is most important for the future of our city that the one-cent is renewed.”
Council member Rodger Cargile added that “one component of a successful city is fully staffed and trained employees. I believe that increased pay is needed in every city department. An interesting statistic: If the city gave each hourly employee a $1 per hour raise, it would cost the city nearly half a million dollars per year. Those who protect and serve us deserve more.”
Other council members echoed what Morris and Cargile said.
“We hire and train policeman and CDL drivers who operate our big sanitation trucks; some of them work for a short time and them move to other places where they can make more money,” Logan Cothern said. “We need to be getting their salaries up to the competitive market.”
Council member Don Raney said, “It is my understanding that the city is understaffed in the fire, police and sanitation departments. One of our biggest problems is keeping the needed number of CDL drivers for the sanitation department to be able to drive the large garbage trucks. We hire those needed workers and get them trained and qualified as CDL drivers and then they find a better-paying job using the CDL license the city helped them to acquire.
“The renewal will give us some room to hopefully pay some higher wages to those departments for which staff is needed and will continue to be needed in the future.”
Council member Dale Brewer said that the city “has some challenges” when it comes to staffing.
“We have some of the best employees in the state, and we need to retain them. Some of our employees, especially firefighters and police patrol officers are being offered higher pay in nearby cities,” Brewer said. “Most of these people would like to remain in Searcy but must consider how they will provide for their families. We have paid for their training and the departments have helped them develop into valuable employees. When they leave, we go back to square one and begin the expensive process again.
“The trucks that empty dumpsters, pick up limbs and pick up garbage all require CDL drivers. The city’s pay rate for these drivers cannot compete with that of other jobs in this area. This is another example of people who would like to continue working for Searcy but must look for the best way to provide for their families. The renewal of the 1-percent tax will help us retain these people who provide valuable services to the citizens of Searcy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.