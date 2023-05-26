After Searcy High School agriculture instructor and Future Farmers of America advisor Addison Safley presented awards to his students last week, Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said, “This is a great example of how hard he works and the kind of kids and kind of people that are in the program, and we are excited to see the program grow.”
Safley was announced as the district’s Teacher of the Year at last week’s Searcy School Board meeting. The district also named Searcy High School custodian Bettye Fox as its Classified Employee of the Year.
Safley said he has the opportunity to work with outstanding young people along with other teachers and advisors who also had students receiving awards the same night. He was on stage with his students at the Performing Arts Center for the awards portion of the meeting.
He said a few weeks after school starts each year, the FFA starts out with its Livestock Show Team. “This year, we had 13 students that exhibited 23 head of livestock. All in all we had eight grand champions this year, five reserve grand champions, 10 class winners, nine second in class and multiple top-five winners.”
Safley said Searcy’s FFA claimed grand champion overall in the market goat show at the White County Fair and “also took reserve grand champion and third overall, which is a pretty good accomplishment for us. They had an amazing year there.”
Shortly after Livestock Show Team ends in October, Safley said, “we get fired up for what we call CDEs or career development events. That’s where students come in similar to athletics and practice before and after school, honing their skills and abilities to be able to perform troubleshooting and problem-solving issues and scenarios that are set up at these contests.”
“For the third time in a row, we were the district champions at the Eastern District contest,” he said. “This team also went on to be reserve grand champions at the Arkansas FFA state CDE contest.”
Safley said the Livestock Team also took third place in the Eastern District and went on to represent the school at the state contest in Fayetteville in April.
In other categories, Safley said, “our horse girls had a good year here this year. They placed third at the Cream of the Crop contest held by ASU-Beebe and Beebe High School.”
After wrapping up the CDEs, Safely said the FFA had a total of 33 students with five first-place wins, three second-place, one third-place, six high-point individuals, two district champions, one state reserve champion and 11 scholarship winners for the season.
Leadership development events were talked about next by Safley. “These are contests that engage students in leadership and public speaking, not necessarily team events but more individual type. When we get these students in the program in ninth grade, it’s always exciting to see who is going to be able to get into some leadership roles.”
He said the school year overall has been “a very successful year, maybe the best so far together for all the awards, scholarships and earnings that these students have received from all their activities. We’re just over $3,200 and some change, so it’s been a good year for these students with a lot of opportunities for the future to grow and to continue to compete.”
