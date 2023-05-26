Addison Safley named Searcy's Teacher of the Year

Searcy High School agriculture instructor Addison Safley presented his Future Farmers of America students with awards at the last week’s Searcy School Board meeting, but also received one, being named the Searcy School District’s Teacher of the Year.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

After Searcy High School agriculture instructor and Future Farmers of America advisor Addison Safley presented awards to his students last week, Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said, “This is a great example of how hard he works and the kind of kids and kind of people that are in the program, and we are excited to see the program grow.”

Safley was announced as the district’s Teacher of the Year at last week’s Searcy School Board meeting. The district also named Searcy High School custodian Bettye Fox as its Classified Employee of the Year.

