The Beebe School District got good marks on a safety audit conducted in the fall for “keeping occupied classrooms closed and locked,” according to the district’s safety director, Ryan Marshall.
“I know one thing that we really stressed as a district from the get-go was locking our doors,” Marshall said. “Studies show that there has not been any death from a child that’s in a classroom with the locked door when they do have a school shooter.”
Marshall said the manuscript given to the district by former school administrator Steve Anderson with Strategos International, which did the audit, showed that “it is very obvious that the district building and teaching staff understand the importance” of making sure doors are locked. “That was one thing that he found very consistent pre-K through 12th in our district.”
Marshall shared percentages from the safety audit but said they were not like looking at a school test because they were kind of weighted. “He [Anderson] did say that we were well ahead of the curve of the school districts that he’s been working with and he works in the regional area.”
Building and grounds perimeter security was at 48 percent. Marshall said the high school scored higher that all of the district’s buildings. Interior security and access controls was at 66 percent. Security and training came in at 64 percent. And the overall district score was 59 percent.
According to Marshall, the positives for the district were the presence of school resource officers at every school and visible police cars in front of buildings; buildings and windows are well-marked and numbered for emergency responders; an “impressive” surveillance system; controlled access entrances, classroom doors were found locked and secured; signage indicates CPR-certified teachers; metal construction classroom doors with no windows; deadbolt locking system (some classrooms); lockdown (panic) buttons at all buildings; effective and consistent visitor management system; and emergency medical equipment is easily accessible in all buildings.
Key suggestions included recommending active assailant training be implemented districtwide. The audit also recommended installing “bulletproof glass or impact-resistant film at main entrances;” requiring “outside vendors to perform background checks on their employees;” removing “clutter in custodial/mechanical/storage rooms;” clearing “access to building control systems” and conducting a a traffic study “for possible improvements” because a “high number of streets/roadways causes traffic backups before and after school.”
Marshall said he believes a traffic study was done in years past and “it’s as good as it’s going to get.” He said he really thinks this year’s start to school trafficwise went as well as it has in a long time.
The district won’t have to have another safety audit until 2025, said Jessica Prothro, assistant director of communications and instructional technology.
Safety survey
The school district also conducted a safety survey and received 184 responses out of 400 employees, coming to 46 percent participation. The scale ranged from 1-5.
Question one was “How safe do you feel at school?” and 90.8 percent responded with a 4 or a 5 (5 being the safest).
Question two dealt with how secure respondents felt with the interior and exterior perimeter was. Prothro said 89 percent replied with a 4 or a 5.
Question 3 involved having “a good understanding of our district’s safety and security policies,” and 91.8 percent of respondents replied with a 4 or a 5.
Question 4 was “How visible do you feel your building’s SRO is during transitions and in high traffic areas?” Prothro said 80.4 percent of respondents responded with a 4 or a 5. Marshall said this could be because some of the teachers are in their class teaching and their SRO is checking to make sure doors are locked so they aren’t seeing him in some areas. He said building administrations have given a lot of feedback about the SROs’ visibility.
Question 5 dealt with how comfortable respondents felt about the CatapultEMS system app used to report threats or concerns anonymously, and 66.1 percent responded with a 4 or a 5. Prothro said the district already has talked about doing a drill on the system monthly. She recently met with elementary principals and ironed some wrinkles with them. Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said he thinks use of the app will improve when the staff gets more comfortable with it.
Question 6 concerned the check-in process and if respondents felt secure, and 91 percent said yes.
Question 7 centered around would the employees know what to do or where to find the appropriate guidance/resources in an emergency situation on campus. According to Prothro, 91.8 percent said yes.
Questions 8, 9 and 10 were ranking questions. ”Respondents gave feedback on what they thought should be the highest priority,” Prothro said. “One was the highest priority. Overall results: 1. active assailant, 2. youth mental health. 3. CPR and 4. Stop the Bleed.
Question 9 ranked emergency scenarios from most prepared to least prepared. Overall, 1 was fire, 2 was tornado, 3 active assailant and 4 was a chemical spill.
Question 10 had respondents rank what they felt was the biggest remaining safety needs in the district from highest to lowest. The results: 1. campus security. 2. security cameras. 3. bullet-resistant film. 4. staff safety training. 5. lighting and 6. bollards.
New personnel and procedures the district has added so far include the SROs at each school, a dean of students for 7-8 and 9-12 grades, a district mental health coordinator, security director walk-throughs, district and school safety teams, a bullying policy flowchart (website resource), a hall pass visitor management system in place, Catapult EMS, anti-bullying signage, the numbering of buildings, new security cameras in identified areas of need on campus, secure entrance at Early Childhood and door maintenance to ensure locks function properly.
Next up is replacing doors at Early Childhood and the high school CTE (career and technical education), a district police department beginning in 2023-24, a hallway labeling system and professional development for staff.
