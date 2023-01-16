The Beebe School District got good marks on a safety audit conducted in the fall for “keeping occupied classrooms closed and locked,” according to the district’s safety director, Ryan Marshall.

“I know one thing that we really stressed as a district from the get-go was locking our doors,” Marshall said. “Studies show that there has not been any death from a child that’s in a classroom with the locked door when they do have a school shooter.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.