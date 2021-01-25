While a billboard on South Main Street is temporarily promoting the Safe Haven law and “baby boxes” across Arkansas, Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said he has not been approached about any of his fire stations having boxes where infants could be dropped off.
However, Dunavan said if someone brought a baby to one of Searcy’s fire stations, the firefighters would do something. He said the police would be called and probably the Department of Human Services would get involved.
The Arkansas Right to Life billboard message states “Surrendering your newborn at a fire station delivers … No shame, No blame, No names. Crisis? Call Safe Haven Baby Boxes 1-866-99BABY1.”
Rose Mimms, the director of Arkansas Right to Life, said the goal is to have a billboard placed in each of the state’s 75 counties. As of now, she said the organization is about a third of the way there.
The campaign started in 2019 and is aimed at trying to promote the Safe Haven law, enacted in Arkansas in 2001 and designed to protect babies from being hurt or killed from abandonment by parents who are unwilling or unable to provide parenting. Under this law, a parent may surrender an infant 30 days or younger anonymously at a hospital emergency room or law enforcement agency.
In 2019, the law was amended to include manned fire stations as a surrender location. The amended law, sponsored by state Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, and Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, also approved the installation of safety devices at surrender locations.
“We added fire stations as a surrender location in Arkansas, that was new from the 2005 law,” Mimms said. “We want fire departments, especially the manned ones, to know that they are now a Safe Haven surrender location and to be prepared if a woman would bring a baby to them to surrender.”
Mimms said the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, has been very supportive of both the Safe Haven baby boxes and the billboard campaign.
“It would just be up to the local KC group if they would want to take it on as a project,” Mimms said of having a baby box in Searcy. “The very first box that we installed was in Benton at Fire Station No. 3 in 2019 and almost eight months later, a baby was put in that box and safe in the Safe Haven Baby Box program.”
This year, Safe Haven baby boxes will be placed in Jonesboro, Springdale, Rogers and Benton, which is getting its second one. While fire stations is where the boxes are bring installed, Mimms said they could be installed at law enforcement agencies, like a sheriff’s office, a police department or a hospital.
Mimms said Monica Kelsey, who founded the program in the United States, was abandoned at birth and is now dedicating herself to saving babies that are abandoned. She lives in Indiana and is also a pro-life speaker. She will be in Arkansas for the dedication of the new boxes, Mimms said.
Jesse Shelton, director of White County Right to Life, said at the last White County Fair in 2019, the group raised $200 for a baby box, but the boxes cost $10,000.
“The Knights of Columbus said they would try to help out as much as they could for a baby box. We would like to see one go in in Searcy somewhere,” Shelton said. “That 10,000 dollars covers everything as far as the baby box having its own liability insurance, the labor to put it in and the installation of it.
“It has three different sensors that are monitored. One sensor would trigger a 911 call, another one would trigger the actual placement of where it is at and then there is another one that is like a fail-safe signal.”
As to how the baby box idea got started, Shelton said it was thought up by a preacher in Seoul, South Korea.
“Over in Asia, they had a real problem with abortions and unwanted babies so there would be unwanted babies by the hundreds on the streets of South Korea, and these babies would die, of course, within a short while of being abandoned,” he said. “So this preacher said, ‘Don’t do this. Just drop your baby off in my baby box here.’ So he got a ton of people dropping off their unwanted baby there.
“That’s the premise of it: ‘Don’t kill your baby. If you are at your last wit’s end, just keep in mind there is a baby box where you can discreetly and anonymously relinquish custody of your child without any repercussions.’ So that is something that the baby box program tries to do as far as they have the box in a discreet location. If you are at your wit’s end as a mom and you just don’t know what to do as opposed to heaven forbid, shake your baby and have shaken baby syndrome and kill them that way or do something that is very rash to that child, you can just go ahead and take it to this discreet location.”
Shelton said there is a short film available on YouTube called “The Drop Box,” a documentary that tells the story of how this movement of saving babies started in South Korea.
The billboard message, which was put up Jan. 4 and runs through Sunday, is a few blocks south of Beebe-Capps Expressway.
