A Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at the Central Fire Station and testing has begun, according to Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.
“We just finished up on the installation last week, as far as getting the monitoring for it,” Dunavan told the Searcy City Council on Tuesday. “S&S Security donated the [monitoring] installation for us so they got this done this past week and we started testing Tuesday.”
He said the box was installed by Adam Hart of Hart Construction in Searcy, who also donated his company’s time to do it.
Concerning training, Dunavan said Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. in Indiana, would be in Searcy to do one day of training for the shift on duty Saturday morning and then there is a video that the other two shifts will watch. “So everybody is going to be trained on it that’s here.”
According to Dunavan, the baby box alarm system “basically works like any other alarm system and then we got a local alarm here through our phones that when it [the baby box] is opened, it sets off a silent alarm and it activates the alarm company. They call dispatch and they also let us know that something has been put in there or that it has been activated and then we can go check it to make sure there is a baby or somebody messed with it.”
NorthStar EMS also will be an integral part. “They’ll get paged out and get the baby from the baby box to the ER.”
Dunavan said a dedication for the baby box at the station at 501 West Beebe-Capps Expressway will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 30. As far as who is invited, Dunavan said “the more, the merrier.”
He said it feels good that the dedication is getting closer to happening. “I’ve talked to several other fire chiefs that have them [the baby boxes] in their cities and this is going to be a good thing. Anything that we can do to save one baby, I think it’s worth it. Hopefully we won’t have to have it, you know, but I’m glad we’ve got that opportunity for that choice for a mom to be able to do that [surrender a baby].”
Dunavan said since baby boxes are Kelsey’s vision, she will probably do most of the speaking at the dedication but he will say a few words. “I will probably have [firefighter] Steven Robinson speak. He’s the one who kind of spearheaded it and got it going and has done a lot of work. I’ll let him be the main guy from us and let him say something.”
The baby box has been placed at the fire station “near the bay at the back side of the building, close to the door, kind of out of the way,” Dunavan said. It will be able to be seen on the backside of the building from South Elm Street, and Dunavan said thelocation allows for discretion.
“I think there is something online they [Safe Haven Baby Box] put out so if somebody sees the billboard and stuff like that, there will be a number for them to call and things like that to give them the location and how to do it,” he said.
Dunavan noted that with the monthly cost for the alarm company to monitor the baby box being taken care of by benefactors “for the first five years or so,” the fire department’s role will be doing “daily checks.”
“The ladies who donated the money to have it done [get the baby box]. they are basically taking care of all the finance part of it and we’re just doing whatever we can to help,” he said.
Firefighter Dillon Strayhorn also has been involved in the effort to get the baby box. He said his mother, “Ms. [Pamela] Bell, and Ms. Amy paid the initial fee and purchased the box for us.”
