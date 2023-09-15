Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan

Dunavan

A Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at the Central Fire Station and testing has begun, according to Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.

“We just finished up on the installation last week, as far as getting the monitoring for it,” Dunavan told the Searcy City Council on Tuesday. “S&S Security donated the [monitoring] installation for us so they got this done this past week and we started testing Tuesday.”

