Veterans Day events in White County next week will include Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaking at Pangburn’s gathering, according to Pangburn Mayor Mike Marsh.
The Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at Pangburn’s outdoor veterans monument located next to the city library at 914 Main St. Along with Rutledge, who is running for governor next year, the speakers are expected to be state Rep. Cameron Cooper of Romance and White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Gentry, who is running for White County judge.
Harding University’s ROTC will post the colors and the retreat will be done by the color guard. The prayer will be led by Army veteran Kenneth Rolland of Pangburn. A wreath laying also will be done.
More information on the program is available by calling Pangburn City Hall at (501) 270-9463.
Also on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the White County Courthouse, veterans will be honored with the raising of the flags, the laying of wreaths and a short ceremony, Gentry said. The special speaker will be U.S. Army Col. Shawn Daniels, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and special recognition will be given to Dr. John Clayton, a University of Arkansas graduate from Dumas who enlisted in the Army in 1967 and served during the Korean War.
“All citizens from White County are encouraged to attend this ceremony to show support for every veteran who has served in all of our military branches,” Gentry said. He said those who can’t attend are encouraged to support the veterans “by flying our national flag proudly and taking a moment at 11 a.m. for a brief moment of silence. We are encouraging all businesses to show their appreciation to our veterans by displaying our national flag.”
Anyone needing additional information on the service may call the White County Veterans Service Office from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday thorough Friday at (501) 279-6210.
