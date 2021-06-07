The city of Russell’s Fourth of July celebration will be held July 2 at the old schoolhouse at Jerry Jennings Park.
The event, being called Summerfest 2021, will run from 6-9 p.m., according to Nick Bright, a Russell volunteer firefighter who also works for the Searcy Police Department.
Bright said this is the fifth year for the event. Last year, held a scaled-down version last year, with only fireworks, because of COVID-19.
“The fire department is going to be cooking Boston butts that will be served with chips and maybe some baked beans and stuff like that,” he said of this year’s event. “The barbecue plates will be $7.”
He said there also will be snow cones available for 50 cents.
A disc jockey will be set up playing music and there will be sack races, a bean bag toss and a bounce house for children, Bright said. Fireworks will start at dark.
“Anybody that wants to come and support the small town of Russell is more than welcome to join us,” he said.
The event is sponsored by Russell, the Russell Volunteer Fire Department and the Russell Ladies’ Auxiliary.
