Both Russell and Higginson are holding their Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.
Russell's Summer Bash will run from 6-9 p.m. Friday. Volunteer firefighter Nick Bright said activities will take place by the old school house on Elm Street. Barbecue pulled pork plates will be sold for $10 each and include a sandwich, slaw, baked beans, chips and a drink.
Disc jockey David English will be providing the music. Games like bean bag toss and ring toss will be offered and there will be a "spray house." Snow cones will be $1.50 each and the fireworks show is at dark. Prizes will will given away.
The city of Higginson will celebrate with Freedom Fest on Saturday. Mayor Randell Homsley said the start time will be 4 p.m. and the event goes until 10 p.m. at Durham Park, 308 Main St.
Food truck vendors will be present. Breaking Chains is the live music act and fireworks will be at dusk, synchronized with patriotic music.
"We will be serving free watermelon and will have bouncy houses. too," Homsley said.
