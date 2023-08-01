The Bald Knob Volunteer Fire Department is hoping by the end of this week to be “completely moved in” to its new fire station “and running calls out of this building,” according to Assistant Fire Chief Travis Morris.

The fire department held a ribbon cutting and open house Saturday for the almost $1.4 million Station No. 3, which is right next to Harps Food Store on U.S. Highway 167.

