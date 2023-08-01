The Bald Knob Volunteer Fire Department is hoping by the end of this week to be “completely moved in” to its new fire station “and running calls out of this building,” according to Assistant Fire Chief Travis Morris.
The fire department held a ribbon cutting and open house Saturday for the almost $1.4 million Station No. 3, which is right next to Harps Food Store on U.S. Highway 167.
“It’s great,” Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh said. “We’re so fortunate that the community came out and supported our project. We had a ladder truck that needed to be on the north side of the town and we didn’t have a facility to put it in on the north side.”
Voters agreed during the 2022 primaries to refund bonds that had been projected to be paid in full in March of this year and allow the city to issue fire improvement bonds to pay for the station. “I think it’s supposed to sunset in five years,” said Holobaugh, who has been chief for 36 years. “It should pay off the full amount.”
He said Saturday was a good day to be the chief of the volunteer fire department. The fire trucks that were at City Hall will now be moved to the new station. “It’s hard to get in and out of City Hall, especially on court day.”
Morris, Holobaugh’s stepson who has been a firefighter in Bald Knob for 22 years, said, “It is a great feeling to have this station and move in and support our community at all angles. It’s just a blessing to be able to be here.
“Trucks are getting bigger, lots bigger than what we used to have, so the station needs to be bigger to meet the demands.”
Morris said that when the doors are down in the bays and the trucks are started all the emissions usually stay in the building, but “with the new system that’s in the building, as soon as the trucks start, it detects it, it opens up louvers and kets fresh air in and fans pull the bad emissions out.”
He said the new station also has a training room and 20 volunteer firefighters, “so we can train with multiple departments, not just our own. It’s an asset to the community.” He added that for Insurance Services Office purposes, “we needed a station on this end of town versus where it was at.”
“We have been in discussion from day one until now” about having a new fire station,” Morris said. “It’s been over a year for us to get it built.”
Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney, who spoke inside the bays of the new station. thanked a list of individuals for their work with the project, including architect Barry Hoffmann of Hoffmann Architectural in Searcy and all of the volunteer firefighters “who sacrificed their time and energy.”
Looney also thanked Bald Knob residents who were willing to vote for the continuation of the city’s half-cent sales tax. “We live in a time where nobody really wants to pay more taxes, so it took a commitment on the part of the citizens to get that through.”
He said what they got for their commitment is already serving as “a model for others. We’ve had people from Pangburn, Pleasant Plains, Batesville. I think we even had people as far away as Harrison come and look at what’s going on here and what we’re building. We have something to be proud of and I’m telling you, it don’t get any better than this.”
Looney said the department’s ISO rating is currently a 4, “and Danny said we missed by a point and a half of being a Class 3. For a volunteer fire department in the town the size of Bald Knob, that’s almost unheard of.” Fire departments are scored by ISO, an independent, for-profit organization, based on how they compare to its standards for property insurance cost purposed. The departments are classified on a 1-to-10 scale based on the data collected, with 1 being the highest classification.
Looney said from his viewpoint, “what chief has done around here has just been amazing. Every day that there were workers here, from some time before six o’clock in the morning until everybody went home, chief was down here. If there was an issue, he got in touch with Barry. He got that issue taken care of, just to keep this all rolling, to keep things going. I just don’t have the words to express my appreciation for what Danny has done.”
Chaplain Dennis Pearrow said he joined the department in 2001 and his dad was a firefighter. “I got to grow up watching all the volunteers around here. I was just thinking as I was standing over there, all these young guys and gals running around, one day hopefully that same spirit of service is in their hearts; they’ll get to serve in this building as it will continue through the generations.”
