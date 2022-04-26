A specially appointed judge from Independence County is expected to make his ruling by the end of next week in the city of Beebe's misdemeanor social hosting case against a Beebe School District administrator.
Beebe police arrested Brandy Dillin and her husband, Mickey, almost four years ago on May 17, 2018, based on an alleged May 11 graduation party at their residence that reportedly included underage drinking and marijuana use by teenagers. Both were charged with violating the city and state's social hosting laws, class C misdemeanors, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The Dillins' son, Brandon, also was arrested and charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Their bench trial started in September 2019, but was continued after video evidence presented by the Dillins' attorney was not able to be played in its entirety due to technical problems. The case remained "sitting idle," according to Independence County District Judge Chaney Taylor, until it was concluded Monday.
Brandy Dillin, who was transitioning from Beebe Middle School principal to full-time special programs director, was placed on paid administrative leave after her arrest by then-Superintendent Belinda Shook, who was in attendance in White County District Court-Beebe Division on Monday in support of Dillin.
Dillin was reinstated in June 2020 by Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail after having been paid $209,002.76 in salary and benefits while on administrative leave. During her time away, Dillin graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in December 2019 with her doctorate degree.
Scott Bles, who was Beebe's prosecuting and city attorney, filed a motion in 2019, without Mayor Mike Robertson's consent, to dismiss the charges against the Dillins, then resigned that May. The motion was denied by Taylor.
In the courtroom Monday, the city was represented by Beebe Prosecuting Attorney Randy Grice and City Attorney Chris O'Neill. The Dillins' attorney was Tony Walker of Little Rock, who took over representation from his father, the late John Walker.
Chaney said at the conclusion of the trial that he would issue his judgment in no later than 10 days.
Picking back up
Grice said that while the city was still pursuing the social hosting charges against the Dillins, it was dropping contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He added that charges against Brandon Dillin also had been nolle prossed "because of speedy trial."
Grice also explained where the trial had left off in 2019, saying John Walker "cross-examined all his witnesses and was prepared to continue to cross-examine Officer [Misty] Goss in connection with a video, and because they could not get the video to properly function -- we couldn’t figure out what it was doing -- we had to stop and set it for another day. ... Unfortunately, after that happened, John Walker passed away and then COVID hit.”
Goss had testified in September 2019 that she interviewed Jayden Webb and Jaden Clubb, juveniles who were reportedly present at the party. Clubb's mother, Sheila Johnson, also was interviewed. The video was provided to Goss showing "juveniles at the party consuming alcohol and marijuana," she said.
Goss was sworn back in Monday and Tony Walker started questioning her. Goss, who works for the White County Sheriff's Office, said she was an investigator for the Beebe Police Department at the time of the alleged party.
Walker asked her how she got involved in the case, and Goss said she was notified that a juvenile had not returned home the day after the Friday night party. She said when the mother of the missing juvenile found him, she received information that he had consumed alcohol and drugs at the party.
When asked how she was notified, Goss said her primary duty as an investigator was working cases involving children and the officer on duty called her.
Walker asked Goss if she ever determined if there were drugs at the party during her investigation. "Only through the interview of two of the individuals who attended the party," Goss said. When asked if she ever located any drugs, Goss said, "I did not, no."
He also asked Goss if she had "any personal knowledge of a party being held there [at the Dillins' residence]." "Personal knowledge? No," she answered. "What about alcohol?" Walker asked. "Personal knowledge? No."
Goss said there had been some law enforcement contact through a traffic stop with a juvenile who was in a vehicle with some other people. She said she was not involved with that incident. She said she heard that there was alcohol in the vehicle, but she did not have firsthand knowledge. When Walker asked her if she had seen the police report, she said that she had not.
Goss said the juvenile did not mention that he had an incident with the police and alcohol but basically said that he went to the party with two other individuals.
Walker asked her if she thought that was deceptive. She said she doesn't presume to know what the juvenile was thinking at that time.
Goss also said she did not know if there were sobriety tests conducted that night. Walker asked if an officer has the discretion to determine if they will conduct a test. "They should take the required steps that they are trained to do," Goss said.
Walker asked about a missing persons report being filed concerning the juvenile, and she said she was not notified of one. Goss said she received information from Capt. Barron Dickson that the child did not return home and that his mother located him at another residence and wondered about the things he had been doing the night before. Goss said she thought the juvenile was 15 or 16 at the time and had gone to the Webb residence after the party with another juvenile.
When asked what her investigation found out, Goss said the information from six interviews was that multiple individuals were in attendance at the party consuming alcohol and drugs. She said she had "no personal knowledge of that but that was the information that I had collected."
Credibility questions
Walker asked about the credibility of the juvenile in question and she said as far as the information he gave her, she has no reason to believe it was not the truth. Goss said the child's mother showed her the social media video that Johnson had discovered.
After Walker said that was not his question, Goss said the juvenile told her "they were passing around blunts. He wasn't sure how it got started or who started passing around, they were partaking in it, and that he had regularly purchased some marijuana from young Mr. Dillin."
"So you're saying he used drugs and bought the drugs that night?" Walker asked. Goss answered "Correct," and said a urine sample was collected from the juvenile and sent to the state Crime Lab when Walker asked if the juvenile was tested.
Walker asked if she ever interviewed the juvenile again, and Goss said he came back with his mother later that day.
Walker asked about the second juvenile witness, wondering if he had admitted or confessed to his illegal conduct, too. Goss said the juvenile told her he had attended the party and alcohol and drugs were being passed around and that young Mr. Dillin "was going in to recover the alcohol and coming out, and he was certain the adults were in the home."
The first juvenile admitted consuming alcohol, Goss said, and the second juvenile admitted drinking alcohol.
Walker asked Goss if she charged either of them with crimes. She said, "No, I did not, not at that time." Walker added, "And the crimes they committed are arguably more serious than the ones that are actually charged against the Dillins?" Goss responded, "It would've been along the same lines."
Walker asked what was the highest level of misdemeanor charged against the Dillins. Goss said she believed it was contributing to the delinquency of a minor. "The next level was the hosting or permitting minors to drink alcohol."
"Operating a vehicle with alcohol, buying and consuming drugs, those wouldn't be more serious crimes than violation of a city ordinance?" he asked. "They would be, yes," Goss answered.
Walker asked why she let a "very easy" case go and instead went after the Dillins. Goss said with the time that already had passed, she didn't feel like she could properly make the case. Other than the juveniles' word, she didn't have what she needed for the alcohol offenses.
Walker asked Goss if she went to the scene of the alleged crime. She said it was later the next day when she learned about it and she didn't. He asked how far away the Dillins' residence was from the police station and Goss said it wasn't very far.
Goss said she collected the information that was given to her along with the video that was provided to her and it went into the file with the urine sample, which she said was positive and came back months later when she was no longer employed by Beebe.
Walker said, "But, I mean positive just proves the minor had been using drugs?" Goss said, "Correct." Walker said the juvenile already told her he had been using drugs but she "sent the sample off not to prosecute the minor but to get the Dillins." Goss said the sample "was sent off to confirm that the information was there."
Goss told Walker after he asked that she believed the juvenile was credible that day. "If he admitted that he used, why would he be untruthful about being at the party? I didn't feel that he was being uncredible."
Turning attention to the video that Goss mentioned, Walker said he wanted to know more about it. Goss said it was a social media video showing Brandon Dillin and Hayden Clubb using substances and alcohol.
Pointing out that Brandon Dillin isn't part of the case, Walker said "so you don't mention Mickey Dillin and you don't mention Brandy Dillin. So how does the video show they did something to conflict the law?"
"It doesn't," Goss responded, "but you asked me what evidence I had and that was in the file." Walker asked why the video was part of the file, and Goss said all of the information she received was provided to the prosecutor.
Grice asked Goss if she investigated this particular incident any differently than she would another if it was brought to her attention. Goss said she didn't.
He also asked about the video, wondering if she showed it to "Mr. Clubb." She said, "They actually showed it to me." Grice asked if it was discussed where the video took place, and Goss responded, "He said it was at the Dillin residence."
She said the juvenile had said they had been in the yard at the residence. Walker asked about the property adjacent to the residence. Goss said her understanding was that it was at the one residence.
Walker asked if it was possible they were on the other property. Goss said she didn't have knowledge of that, but it was possible. However, she said Clubb told her that they had gone in and out of the house, to use the restroom, and her information was that they were close enough to the house that someone had come out and told them they needed to settle down some.
Walker asked if they said they went in and out of the house to use drugs or drink. Goss said, "They did not. Well, they said Brandon Dillin had brought them alcohol." Walker said if that was correct, then what did the incident have to do with Brandy Dillin. Goss said her information was that Dillin was inside, in the kitchen, and had knowledge of what was going on.
Walker asked about the juvenile identifying Dillin, which Goss said he did when his mother showed him a photo, saying "I think" that was who it was. He asked if she was identified in a lineup or if photo books were used. Goss said it was not a lineup and "we don't have a photo book."
Walker also commented about the Clubb's "mom" having the right to be present but not part of the interview process. Goss said she did not recall Johnson asking questions. "I tried to focus on Hayden."
Burden of proof
After Goss left the stand, Walker said those she interviewed weren't credible. He said they were the lawbreakers. He said he doesn't know that there is any way the state has made a case against the Dillins beyond a reasonable doubt and asked that all charges against both of them be dismissed for that reason.
Grice pointed out the testimony that previously had been presented, how Hayden Clubb had testified he was at the Dillins' house and there were other juveniles there, that there was drinking and "smoking weed" taking place, and that he went in the house and saw Brandy Dillin there.
He said the testimony from Jaden Webb was that someone stepped outside to tell them they were doing too much, and Webb identified that person as Mickey Dillin.
"All of that goes to show there was a gathering at that house on that night with juveniles that were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana," Grice said, adding that the city ordinance places "an affirmative duty on the people and the residents, the adults, to ensure there is no consumption of alcohol or illicit drugs by a minor at the time."
"You don't actually have to know that there is a party going on, you just would have had to reasonably know because you can't put your blinders on," he said. "If you're the homeowner, if you're there and you allow kids to be at your house gathering and doing whatever, you can't put your blinders on and pretend there's nothing going on. You have affirmative duty. That statute says you have to check IDs, you have to ask and inquire about the ages of them."
Grice said no one checked the ages of the witnesses who were at the party. He said the city's attorneys believed "at a minimum" that they met the burden of proof on "the much broader scope social hosting ordinance, and the statute requires that you don't knowingly allow juveniles to consume [alcohol]."
Walker said there was never any evidence of drugs or anything submitted to the Crime Lab, only what was said by the two juveniles. "Clearly they admitted that they were impaired," he said.
