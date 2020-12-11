White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah is expected to rule after Dec. 18 on whether Unity Health should be exempt from property tax in the county following a full day of testimony earlier this week.
Hannah told attorneys for Unity Health and White County on Wednesday that they have until Dec. 18 to present him with “findings of facts and conclusions of law” and then he will use those documents to form his ruling in the hospital system’s case filed against Gail Snyder in her official capacity as the county’s tax assessor.
Unity Health’s attorney, David Wilson of Friday, Eldredge and Clark LLP in Little Rock, said he expects Hannah to make his ruling probably the week after the Dec. 18 deadline.
Wilson told The Daily Citizen on Thursday morning that he is “convicted” about the case. “I feel it’s pretty clear that we ought to get this tax exemption. I don’t feel like the law has been followed up to this point. Hopefully we can prevail in presenting the evidence anyway.”
Unity Health filed lawsuits against Snyder in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in White County Circuit Court seeking approval of its tax exemption applications that were first denied by Snyder then denied on appeal to White County Court by County Judge Michael Lincoln, who wrote in one of his decisions that “White County medical Center did not meet the burden to prove charitable status.”
According to Unity Health’s petition in 2019, it submitted 13 properties (parcels) to the county assessor that May, “requesting a public charity property tax exemption” for that year, and all of them were denied. According to a tax statement for 2018, the county billed Unity Health for $98,649.20 in personal property and real estate taxes that year.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Jason Owens from the Jason Owens Law Firm in Conway, representing White County in this case, brought up that White County Medical Center offers elective procedures which Unity Health makes money from, calling them “flat rate procedures,” including cosmetic surgeries. Owens also said Unity Health’s collections practices don’t reflect a charitable institution.
He said while Unity Health does have a financial assistance program, patients are billed and turned over to collections after three of four missed payments. He also said attempts are made to garnish the wages of any patient who does not pay.
Unity Health-White County Medical Center Chief Financial Officer Stuart Hill countered during his testimony that if the hospital did not make a surplus, “we don’t stay in business.” He said Unity Health wants to have enough to cover expenses, have supplies and take care of the future.
The vice president and treasurer/CFO, who has held the position for 22 years and started work there in 1988, mentioned the purchase of the hospital in Jackson County at Newport in 2015, saying, “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”
WCMC has 600,000 patient encounters a year, it was noted. In 2018, revenue was $293.4 million, expenses were $269.8 million and the surplus was $23.5 million. Hill said WCMC has substantial reserves, but they would only last less than a year if the hospital had to “burn through these.”
Hill testified that WCMC has no individual shareholders, no investors but does have a volunteer board. “Our shareholders are the community we serve,” he said.
When asked by Wilson what would happen if WCMC shut down, Hill said everything would go back to the county. He said WCMC has 2,400 employees and 1,900 to 2,000 of them are full time.
Hill also addressed charitable work by the hospital. He mentioned that if someone had a bill that would take a lifetime to pay off, basically that account would be written off as charity. He also mentioned the hospital’s annual community outreach, A Day of Caring, and that WCMC provides child birth classes, a diabetes class, sometimes gives supplies to churches and offers free school and athlete screenings.
When it comes to elective surgeries, Hill testified that it is the physician’s call if they are necessary. For example, a person wanting to have a gastric process to lose 20 pounds for “glamour’ reasons wouldn’t receive financial support, but rather charitable care should be given to someone who really needs it.
Andrea Pankey, an administrator in clinic operations for WCMC, testified via Zoom that she has been employed at the hospital since 2012 and said it does not delay service if a patient can’t pay. She said patients who don’t respond to billing after two statements are usually contacted, then after four statements they would be sent to collections.
Sheila Fry of Beebe testified that both of her parents received charity care from WCMC. Her mom’s bills, she said, were $17,000 and her dad’s bill was $83,000 just for the hospital. She called the care and treatment “amazing.”
Teresa Owens of Russellville testified that her parents, too, had received charity care from WCMC. Owens said their bills were “outrageous.”
Chris Ralston testified that twice he had problems when it came to his payments at a Unity Health clinic. He said there was a mix-up about the deductible and he wound up overpaying twice and it took him four months to get the credit back to him. He also said he was treated rudely by an office manager who told him if he didn’t pay he couldn’t see the doctor. He noted that there was a sign in the lobby of the clinic office that said you had to pay or couldn’t see a doctor, but he said the sign was later removed.
In addition to discussing elective surgeries in his closing statement, Jason Owens brought up the bonuses that WCMC has handed out.
Wilson had asked Hill earlier about the bonuses, which Hill called “satisfiers,” like a birthday or Christmas gift. He said in the last six years, Unity Health has given associates bonuses four times. He said as far as an expense, these bonuses are counted as “salary” on the books.
He made note that physicians are not given bonuses. He said he believes when associates get bonuses it makes them happy associates and that happiness will flow over to their care of patients. Pankey said that if a nurse quits, it may cost $5,000 to $10,000 to replace them.
Owens asked Hill to compare WCMC to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis when it comes to charity, but Hill said WCMC does not have the same message, adding that St. Jude, which does not charge for patient care, has a big donor base that pulls on heartstrings. He said Arkansas Children’s Hospital still charges.
Wilson, in his closing, talked about the three-factor test, one of them being no one can be denied care based on their ability to pay.
Unity Health CEO and President Steven Webb told The Daily Citizen last December that state law allows entities to be tax exempt if they meet a three-way test: “if they are open to the public; if they use the proceeds of their entity to expand their mission and if they don’t deny on an inability to pay.” Webb said Unity Health meets all three of those standards.
“Unity Health has been tax exempt since the day it opened its doors. In 1995, we incorporated as White County Medical Center and from that point we’ve been tax exempt,” Webb said. He said the hospital is exempt by “IRS rules,” “We’re a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit,” and by state law.
Lincoln has denied Unity Health’s request for property tax exemptions five times, to his knowledge, most recently in November, weeks before the hearing before Hannah, which was expected to last two days but wrapped up after one.
The requests were initially denied by Snyder, who said has worked at the White County Assessor’s Office since 1989 and been the assessor since 2017. She was asked by Wilson on Wednesday if she had thoroughly read through the parcels filed with the applications for tax exemption. She said she had glanced through the parcels.
Snyder also said she wasn’t mad at WCMC in rejecting Unity Health’s requests, noting that her husband was treated there.
