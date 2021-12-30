Some school districts in the county decided before the fall semester to require masks to combat COVID-19. Other school districts chose to make wearing face masks optional. White County Judge Michael Lincoln is just glad it was their decision to make.
“I would say anytime you can get it down to as locally involved as possible, the outcome would probably be best for the people who live in that local area because they will have the best input,” Lincoln said Wednesday after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down a state law banning mask mandates that he had temporarily blocked in August. “It’s a lot easier for parents to go to a school board meeting than it is for parent to go to a quorum court meeting or a legislative meeting, so if the judge is saying that the state can’t determine that but local school boards can determine that, I guess that’s a good thing. It sounds like that is what he is saying.”
Fox ruled that Act 1002 of 2021, which banned public schools and government agencies from passing a mask mandate, was unconstitutional.
In the conclusions of law section of the ruling concerning county government and public schools, Fox states that “Act 1002 of 2021, as enacted, facially violates the separation of powers clause in that it attempts to usurp the constitutional authority granted to county judges over county buildings and property.
“Act 1002 of 2021, as enacted, violates the equal protection provisions of Article 2 of the Arkansas Constitution, in that it discriminates, without a rational basis, between minors in public schools and minors in private schools.
“Act 1002 of 2021, as enacted, violates ... the Education Article of the Arkansas Constitution, as it is contrary to the state’s obligation to ‘maintain a general, suitable and efficient system of free public schools.’
“Act 1002 of 2021, as enacted, violates ... the Education Article of the Arkansas Constitution, as it is contrary to the state’s obligation to ‘adopt all suitable means to secure to the people the advantages and opportunities of education.”
The law had been challenged by two parents with children too young to be vaccinated at the time. After Fox issued his preliminary injunction pending a trial, which was held in November, more than 100 school districts and public charter schools in the state imposed masked mandates, including Searcy, Beebe, Bald Knob, Bradford and White County Central.
The school boards at Riverview, Rose Bud and Pangburn made masks optional at the start of the school year, and their superintendents said because of that, Fox’s ruling doesn’t have much bearing on them.
“It really won’t have any effect on us,” Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said. “I mean, we weren’t following a mask mandate anyway, so it won’t have any effect on us at all.”
Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said, “We always made masks kind of an optional thing at parents’ discretion. I don’t guess it [Fox’s ruling] will change anything for us.”
Some of the school boards in the county that started with a mandate made masks optional during the semester when COVID-19 levels declined in their district. However, the Searcy School District reinstated its mandate for the last week of school before the holiday break after cases spiked “above the designated levels,” prompting a lawsuit to be filed in White County Circuit Court by a group of 11 parents Dec. 15 against the Searcy School Board and Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.
The “petition for declaratory judgment” lists Whit Rogers, Shana Rogers, Josh Higginbotham, Lesley Higginbotham, Rick Dardar, Melaine Dardar, Daniel Barnett, Christy Barnett, Greg David, Shannon Davis and Kathryn Corder as the petitioners. White County Circuit Judges Craig Hannah, Daniel Brock and Mark Pate have recused themselves as the presiding judge in the case, and no date has been set on when it will be heard.
Lincoln mentioned the lawsuit, as well as the White County Quorum Court passing a resolution disapproving of vaccines being mandated, in his comments on Fox’s ruling, which is expected to be appealed.
“We can pass something that kind of mirrors what we think our voting public would agree with, but that doesn’t mean that it could legally or constitutionally stand,” Lincoln said. “Parents can rally at a school board meeting a lot easier than they can at the state Capitol and most of the local patrons know the school board members. They meet them at the coffee shop, they call them at home, they go to the local school board meetings. I think anytime decisions can be made locally, the better they are in my opinion.”
