Harding Academy isn’t the only school district in White County with a robotics team heading to a world championship. The Rose Bud Ramblers Vex Robotics Team 51517A has qualified for the World Championships in Dallas in its first year of competition.
According to team coach Alicia Turley, more than 800 teams have qualified for the championships, including international teams from Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, “and as of Thursday, Arkansas has 15 teams going and we are one of them.”
She said the Vex event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has four divisions May 3-12, with the high school teams competing May 5-7, and is “the largest robotics competition in the world; it’s Guinness record book-recognized as the largest one in the world.”
Turley said last year was Rose Bud’s first to have a robotics class, but “although we built robots and competed in challenges just within my class, we didn’t go anywhere because of the COVID pandemic. We didn’t leave the school.”
Former Principal David Dodge encouraged Turley to apply for grants to help fund the new program, and with the funds received from those grants, the school was able to buy more robotics equipment and computers.
“We didn’t start building for this competition until November because I had to wait for some of the funds to come in, and some teams start building in the end of May, first of June,” she said. “They meet during the summer.”
Turley said she registered her team for tournaments after they completed their build, but because of COVID-19 the tournaments would either get rescheduled or canceled.
“We weren’t able to go to our first competition until the first part of February, and we went to two competitions and within those, we did well enough to get into state,” she said. “We went into this thinking this was going to be our learning year because we never went to any competition, so we didn’t know what to expect. So we went in thinking, ‘We’re going to do our best, but we probably are not going to be great, but we’re going to learn and we’re going to know what we need to do for next year.’
“We went to two events and did fabulous. We got into state and did really well. We didn’t win any awards, but we did rank sixth out of all the state in our skills division, and that’s what got us into Worlds.”
Turley said when students sign up for robotics, she talks to them about what she needs filled on the team. Not everyone is “a programmer,” she said, adding that she is limited on the number of students that she can have on the team because of the amount of equipment robotics has. (She said a couple of students were turned away, but she is hoping she doesn’t have to do that next year because she was able to get more equipment.)
“We have a material handler. We have to keep an engineering notebook that is turned into the judges at the end of ever tournament,” Turley said. “We have a designer. Next year, I want to add a photographer to our team, so there are different roles on the team and it doesn’t have to be a programmer or the builder or the driver.”
Teaching robotics “is the highlight of my day,” she said. “I teach Robotics I, one period of the day and I have my Robotics II, the ones that are going to Worlds.”
She stressed that she can coach the students, but robotics has to be “student-led.”
Ethan Adcock is her builder and main driver. “He’s relentless when it comes to building and doesn’t stop until he gets it just right. With him bring the main driver at tournaments, he knows what the robot should do and if something needs to be fine-tuned between each match.”
She said Adcock’s understanding of the robot “paid off during state when he was able to increase his driver control score during the skills division. This increased score, combined with our autonomous programming score, got us the rank of sixth in skills at the state tournament.”
The team’s programmer and backup driver is Riley Jett.
“This student is a genius with getting the robot to do what we need it to do and more,” Turley said. “His additional programming for the autonomous portion in the skills division is what got us into state. I feel confident in his ability to program any idea the team comes up with or any sensor I put in his hands.”
Abraham Madron is the team’s designer and captain.
“He designs everything from how the robot should look to T-shirts, our logo, stickers, posters and pins,” she said. “He is my go-to guy when I need something done, and he is pretty quick at [it], too. Out of all of the members, Abraham is the most chill and has a knack at pulling us all together in one cohesive unit.”
Logan Bannister is in charge of the engineering notebook and is the team’s materials handler.
“It’s his job to make sure any and all designs are put in the notebook, along with game strategies and goals, match results and reflections, and details from meetings and discussions,” Turley said. “This notebook is reviewed by judges at every tournament. He also is in charge of making sure all equipment and tools make it to the tournaments and are charged and ready to go at a moment’s notice.”
The team’s scout and pit coach is Isaiah Martin.
“It is his job to be current with all the rules and regulations for the game,” Turley said. “If during a match, a rule is broken, a team member is the only one that can consult the referee about it. Isaiah is that team member. He also is responsible for talking with other teams to find out who would be best to join alliances with during alliance selection.”
Harding Academy’s World Championship return appearance will be in FIRST Robotics. Team Breakaway 3937 will compete at the Georgie R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on April 20-23 after winning the Engineering Inspiration Award at a regional tournament in Orlando, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.