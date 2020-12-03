Rose Bud will celebrate Christmas in multiple ways this year, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham, beginning with a 6 p.m. parade Saturday.
"We will start lining up at 5:30 at Rose Bud Assembly of God church," Gorham said. "We will head west where we will turn around at the Rose Bud School District parking lot and head back to the city park, where we will have our lighting up the park and all the events going on after the parade."
Gorham said those participating should be getting their floats, cars or whatever else ready now and to call City Hall to enter at (501) 556-4967. He encouraged churches and organization to enter a float in the parade.
Hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and coffee will be available after the parade, which Gorham estimates will last 20 to 30 minutes. The Rose Bud School District band will be performing at the park during after parade activities. Santa Claus will also be at the city park lighting event, and there will be opportunities for children to take pictures with Santa.
A chili cook-off contest will also take place and those who wish to participate should call City Hall to register. Gorham noted that he will be a judge this year.
Rose Bud storefront businesses in town and on "the outskirts of town" are being urged to decorate for Christmas, he said. He said the businesses "outdid" themselves last year, so he is challenging them "to put us on the map. Show our spirit and light up those storefront businesses."
"The people will vote on the best store front and that business that wins will get a free membership to the Rose Bud Business 20-21 program," Gorham said.
On Wednesday, Gorham said Rose Bud will hold a community Christmas service.
"This year with the social distancing and making sure we keep everybody spread out as much as possible, the school district has graciously volunteered the Rambler Arena to be the site of the Rose Bud community Christmas service at 6 o'clock," Gorham said. "Bro. Danny Starkey will be speaking."
Gorham said this is a time when different churches come together under one roof and put aside their differences to serve Jesus Christ.
Rose Bud's community Christmas tree outside Eagle Bank will be lit by the city, Gorham said, but town residents are allowed to put ornaments on the tree.
He said the community has lost a lot of good people this year so a good idea would be to hang an ornament in memory of those who have died this year.
