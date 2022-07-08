A 37-year-old Rose Bud woman has been arrested after spitting on and kicking Searcy police officers responding to a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter on Wednesday, according to Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells.
Heather Leanna Williams, who remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday morning, was preliminarily charged with resisting arrest; aggravated assault on a police officer; possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine/cocaine) with intent; possession of Schedule IV, V with intent; criminal mischief; furnishing prohibited articles; obstructing governmental operations; disorderly conduct; and theft of property.
“Officers were called to remove a criminally trespassed subject from Walmart Supercenter who was suspected of shoplifting and identified Williams as the subject,” Wells said. The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
When she was confronted by officers, Wells said Williams refused to identify herself and began resisting arrest. While she was resisting. Williams “spit and kicked the officers.” Arresting Williams also reportedly resulted in damage to an officer’s body camera.
“Once Williams was arrested and placed in the back of the police car, she kicked the window out,” Wells wrote. “Williams spitting and kicking the officers plus busting the car window out prompted the Criminal Investigation Division to be notified and respond. Suspected controlled substances were found in Williams’ possession resulting in the 17th Judicial task force being notified to respond and begin their investigation.”
