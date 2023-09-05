The Rose Bud School District is hoping that academic intervention will keep students from having to repeat classes, according to High School Principal Jonna Moore.
“We started something new this year,” Moore told the Rose Bud School Board last week. “We had some students have to repeat some classes, so we’re kind of holding kids responsible for missing classwork and assignments.
“They are not allowed to take a zero. So if a student has missing work, incomplete work or poor quality work – it’s just bad work, they just rush through – the teacher assigns them to academic intervention with me. I do it both lunch periods, I have seventh- and eighth-graders during first period and then nine through 12th.”
She said she believes if the students are held accountable and experience consequences, they will start turning their assignments in on time. “That’s the plan,” she said.
The high school is offering math tutoring Monday through Thursday. The math teacher stays from 3:15-5:30 p.m. if needed, Moore said. “Kids don’t take advantage of it like they should. Elementary kids can come to that, too, and then we have English tutoring by appointment.”
Parents will be getting “purpose reports” at six weeks instead of nine weeks to try to give the kids and parents an update and a little more time to get their nine-week report card grades up, Moore said.
A few other changes have been made at the high school, Moore said. “We’re doing our ACT work with our juniors.” The college-bound students and the workforce-bound students have been doing the prep because the workforce students earn a workplace readiness certificate upon completion.
According to Moore, the school also has switched to two lunch periods. “We thought that would help us with some discipline. ... Our cafeteria ladies all said they can tell a difference with the kids, fewer kids, a little bit better behavior, but it is hard on them getting those two lunches.”
Elementary School Principal Tonya Chandler also spoke at the meeting, showing board members a comparison of the schools involved in the Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative, focusing on the third grade.
She said Rose Bud’s third grade did wonderful on the state benchmarks in the comparison, while the year before, the third grade was one of the grades that scored poorly.
“Last year, we focused on math and got math up,” Chandler said. “This is the group that last year in third didn’t do so well, but we have moved up in all areas in fourth grade; we have moved up.”
Superintendent Allen Blackwell added, “Fourth grade has shown growth.”
Chandler said the students “met all of our state benchmarks. We were above them. We did very well in English, 82 percent. In our border districts, we were the top in English.”
Chandler also said sixth grade did very well in the cooperative.
