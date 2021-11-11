Rose Bud will be spending $20,000 on playground equipment for its city park.
The appropriation was approved by the Rose Bud City Council at Monday night's meeting.
"For the last two years, we have had a healthy bank balance carryover and we have not utilized our entire budget for improvements at the city park," Mayor Shawn Gorham said, "and it seems like the year gets away from us and we don't do it."
Gorham said the playground equipment will be an all-new structure at the city park. He said the city also is separately going to be replacing a broken slide on existing equipment, but that won't be included in the $20,000 expenditure.
He also mentioned that the city received a private donation this year that by the end of the year will equal $1,800 and will be included in the $20,000. It was donated to go toward playground equipment.
"So we want to make sure we get that taken care of for the people who have given that money, and they made some recommendations," Gorham said.
Gorham handed out literature for some options on the playground equipment. He said the city will seek out information on what equipment the kids love best and will then get two quotes.
He asked the council to work with Clerk-Treasurer Robin Hill to shop for it and make sure the city is getting the best price.
