Shawn Gorham promised when he was first voted Rose Bud's mayor in 2018 that having an annual summer festival in the small town "was not just some political stunt to get elected." Next week, Summerfest will be held for the sixth consecutive year.
The event will begin that Thursday night with the gates at the ballpark complex, 124 School Road, opening at 5 p.m. The three-day festival concludes June 17. Full-access three-day passes are $15 per person and a one-day pass is $10. Kids under 3 are admitted for free.
“That [price] is all inclusive," Gorham said. "That means that gets you to everything we are doing at the event. Unlimited carnival rides. You can attend every concert. We’ve got monster truck shows, one on Friday night, two on Saturday. The autocross racing on Friday night and Saturday. It will get you in to be able to participate and watch the cornhole tournament. It gets you one free ride in the Mean Machine Monster truck that will be giving rides around the ballpark complex.
“... The only extra money you will spend is if you want to buy food or crafts or clothing. We have got all kinds of vendors from all over central Arkansas."
Some of the concerts that Gorham said he wanted to highlight included Kenny Kidd. “He is going to light the stage up Friday night about 7:45, 8 o’clock. He’s going to get that piano out and is going to put on a really awesome show for us and then Saturday the music will start at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and headlining the nighttime concert with be Tragikly White.” Tragikly White plays a mix of dance and rock music.
The parade for Summerfest will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Gorham said. “At 5 o’clock, we will pull out of the Rose Bud Assembly of God and we will head east on Arkansas Highway 36. We will turn on School Road there at the Dollar General and we will end the parade at the ballpark complex. We always have a real awesome parade.
"This year our theme is ‘All Gave Some And Some Gave All;’ this event is always military based. This event is always two weeks before the Fourth of July. We always kind of like to be the first one, that way you don’t have to pick and choose what event you want to go to. Ours is the first carnival/food/fireworks/family/music [event]. You cannot beat it. It is family-oriented, a safe crowd. The local and county police make sure we are safe out there. The volunteer fire department and NorthStar [EMS] is always out there, making sure everyone is staying hydrated. There will be plenty of free water around the ballpark complex. It is just a great atmosphere.”
The gates close at 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday. Saturday is an all-day event with a car show starting at 8 a.m. The awards will be given at 1 p.m. The gates close at 10 p.m. Saturday.
"It will all end when the Rose Bud Volunteer Fire Department shoots off the Jonathan Hussman Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza. That begins about 9:30 on Saturday night.”
Gorham said although Summerfest going into its sixth year shows "this is what I’m capable of doing -- and I think the citizens realize that, and I was willing to continue to do that if I had not gotten elected -- it’s not about that. It’s about bringing the community out. It’s like a class reunion. It’s people that you only see a once great in a while; a lot of classmates get to see each other they haven’t seen in 10, 15 years. I hear it all the time.
"It is very humbling to walk out there in the morning and see everything set up and know that you are doing this in a town with 482 people because there are towns with a lot larger population that don’t bring monster trucks and autocross racing and things of that nature."
The mayor said while he is glad the town is able to do those things, "the thing I love about it the most is that it is affordable for families, because if you go to most carnivals, the state fair, a family of four is going to fork out $500 just at the carnival alone, not to mention what you have got to pay at the gate, your parking, the food and all that. A lot of people, unfortunately will make their car payment at the carnival and then will not be able to make their car payment a week or two later. That’s not the way it is at Rose Bud Summerfest. We make it very affordable."
He said the reason for that "is only because of our sponsors. We have got a list a mile long of sponsors who have contributed a dollar all the way up to $5,000 and all points in between, and that is why we are able to sell the full-access passes and do the things we are able to do and make it affordable.”
To find out more about Summerfest, go to The Town of Rose Bud Inc. Facebook page.
