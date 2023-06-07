Shawn Gorham promised when he was first voted Rose Bud's mayor in 2018 that having an annual summer festival in the small town "was not just some political stunt to get elected." Next week, Summerfest will be held for the sixth consecutive year.

The event will begin that Thursday night with the gates at the ballpark complex, 124 School Road, opening at 5 p.m. The three-day festival concludes June 17. Full-access three-day passes are $15 per person and a one-day pass is $10. Kids under 3 are admitted for free.

