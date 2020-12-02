Rose Bud is set to receive a little more than $19,000 in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money, according the Mayor Shawn Gorham, although he said the city isn’t sure when it will get the funding.
“Under the CARES grant that the state of Arkansas released monies for being able to apply for reimbursements for supplies purchased due to the covid restrictions and guidelines they we’re under, there were certain things that if you purchased ‘said supplies’ you get get reimbursed for them,” Gorham said at the Rose Bud City Council’s last meeting. “They actually opened that up a step further and included a portion of our full-time patrol officers’ salaries for that.”
He said the city was approved for the funding after “submitting it [the application] and altering it about three or four times.”
“That’s a really nice announcement,” he said. “We still don’t have confirmation when we’ll get it. It will makes us even better than we are year to date.”
Gorham said he also had some good news from First Electric Cooperative.
“We’ve been looking for an electrical partner to help us out at the park,” he said. “As you know, the issues we deal with up there with the lack of power and the expense of getting power up there and so on and so forth.”
Gorham said he got a tip that he needed to reach out to First Electric to try to work out a deal beyond what the city has tried before. He said if First Electric would be willing to work out something, it would be made a permanent sponsor of Summerfest.
‘“They acted really quick,” he said. “They got an area manager up here. The next morning, I got an itemized cost from them on things when they partner up with a team for stuff like this.”
There were only three things that First Electric asked Rose Bud to do, Gorham said. “One was to open and close the ditch. One was to install the conduit for the service and then supply the meter for it.”
Rose Bud had previously gotten quotes for opening and closing the ditch at the park for $5,500, Gorham said.
“That was just for opening and closing the ditches, not to mention the meter loop and the pipe,” he said. “They [First Electric] said they would do all three things for us for only $2,607.89. This would allow power to go to another pavilion at the park from the Reed property where there is already power at over to the pavilion with the box, the pedestal, the meter base, everything.
“They are taking care of the rest of it as a donation to the city and they are wanting to get on that pretty quick. They are really helping us out.”
The council approved the power improvements unanimously.
