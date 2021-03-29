According to Rose Bud School Superintendent Allen Blackwell, the district's schools are closed today because a threat has been made against the district.
"Our high school principal got a threat through Facebook instant messaging, so we contacted our local, state and county police. Currently, they are doing a sweep of all the buildings and the perimeter and everything.
"We are going to have a state police investigator come up and try to see if they can walk this back through since it came from online, try to walk it back through and locate the source of where the message came from. That is what we are doing right now and I really don't have anything else to say at this time."
The Daily Citizen will update this story as information becomes available from authorities.
