The city of Rose Bud was able to “roll over approximately $18,000” after Summerfest, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.
Gorham said the money will go not only to next year’s event but also to improvements throughout the entire year. The fourth annual Rose Bud Summerfest, held June 17-19, included a three-day carnival, three monster truck shows, autocross races, a car show, live music, several vendor and sponsor booths, and fireworks.
Gorham said Rose Bud Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn Wolf and the firefighters “did an amazing job with the fireworks show as usual.”
“I want to thank the council, employees, volunteers, sponsors, residents, vendors and everyone who helped out and put together each aspect of it,” he said at the July meeting of the Rose Bud City Council. “It has grown.
“It is several different little things from magic shows to car shows, the monster truck shows, races, the music and so many different things and there’s no way that one person can do that all by themselves. I have a great team assembled and I really appreciate everyone of you all. There is too many names to mention. We don’t do it for the recognition but sincerely from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everybody.”
A lot of feedback was received from those attending and vendors, and Gorham said “we already have got plans to make some aspects easier and better on the vendors and such and to find a way to make it a better event for everybody.”
Rose Bud’s next event will be its fall yard sale, Gorham said, adding that last year it was held toward the end of October when it had cooled down a little bit.
“Last year, we kind of incorporated into two flea market events that were going on, to capitalize on it with the traffic,” he said. “Both of those will be on Oct. 2 this year, the first part of the month.”
Gorham asked City Council members to be thinking about a date for the fall yard sale, asking them to find out what else was going on in October so the city could come up with a good date to have the yard sale this year.
“I recommend doing it in one day,” Gorham said. “The flea markets are turning their stuff into one day because of the heat and just the exhaustion it takes to do multiple days.”
He said Oct. 16 and 23 are the dates currently being looked at to hold the yard sale.
