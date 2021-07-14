The Rose Bud City Council chose a replacement Monday for a councilman who had resigned, but Mayor Shawn Gorham had to break a tie involving the son of a current councilman that increased the number of women on the council to four.
Gorham’s vote for Angie Cotton meant that she will serve out the remaining year and a half of the term of Tim McAfee, who resigned last month. He gave his support to Cotton over Darren Wilkinson, whose father, Jimmy, serves on the council, which was split 2-2 between the two candidates. Kenneth Joe May also had expressed interest in the position, as did Tina Baldridge, a former council member.
Jimmy Wilkinson said before the council voted that he felt there needed to be more of a mixture of women and men on the council, since three of the four sitting members were women. Wilkinson was nominated for the seat by Councilwoman Lisa Wolfe, while Cotton was nominated by Councilwoman Tana Barley.
Gorham said when was was preparing “for anything that might happen” at the meeting, he did research and found out that he could vote to break a tie.
“I am going to give my two cents on this,” Gorham said, “and again, I love everybody and I appreciate everybody applying and putting their name out here and willing to be considered on this, but my stance has and will not change when I feel in my heart that something is right.
“And it’s not that I think multiple family members being on the council is or isn’t right – I feel like we have multiple opinions out there when you are representing the town. When you sign up for the job you have to do things that are uncomfortable sometimes ... and Jimmy, I agree we need a good variety of men and women on the council, but in the same regard with the women who are currently on here and adding somebody of the caliber that is already helping and has been helping in the past and wants to continue to help, I don’t see it as a disservice to our community.
I know we have had multiple family members in the past be on this, but I talked to everybody in this town three years ago and it was something that was often mentioned, and it wasn’t just this board but it was all politics. That is nothing against any family member here or that has served in the past. They want it to be represented with multiple opinions and so on and so forth.”
He said he was not voting against Wilkinson, but he was voting for Cotton “and I hope you understand that.”
Gorham said Cotton would be sworn in as soon as possible and will be at the next council meeting in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.