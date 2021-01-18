The city of Rose Bud is waiting to hear from the Arkansas Department of Health about its plans for “further expansion to the areas of Rose Bud that don’t currently have sewer,” according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.
Gorham said at last week’s meeting of the city’s wastewater board that the city finished hooking up its 12th “step package sewer installation” of 2020 at the end of the December, doubling previous numbers that the city has had.
“We expanded our filter capacity ...,” Gorham said. “This year’s sewer new construction budget will allow us to do even more hookups in town to begin as soon as we receive our approval to begin construction.”
He said he and the sewer board remain committed to making sure that every residential and commercial property in Rose Bud has sewer available “without having to mortgage to do so.” Gorham advised the board that while being aggressive they still had a healthy back carryover as well.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Nealey said that the plan is running as designed and that all sample tests have been good. He asked the board to allow him to “shop generators” and he would bring back quotes. If a new generator is purchased, the older one would be utilized at the substation in the Rambler subdivision.
Gorham also announced the appointments of Robin Caldwell and Tana Barley to the wastewater board.
