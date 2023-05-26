Cyberbullying and allegations of sexual abuse have made a student and her father “victims of the Rose Bud School District,” according to the child’s mother.
Jeri Hill addressed the Rose Bud School Board on Tuesday night in front of a packed house on “the school policies or lack thereof regarding me as a parent not being notified when my child was questioned by staff members regarding false allegations of sexual abuse.”
She said the allegations, along with bullying, have taken a mental and physical toll on the child and her dad.
“Allegations of sexual abuse are life-altering and have the potential to destroy families and ruin people’s lives,” Hill said. “I’m also a survivor of sexual abuse and it makes me question how many children won’t come forward now because of how this matter was handled.”
Hill talked about “an open line of communication being extremely vital to these kids learning and well being, and this is not being done at this school.”
She said she tried going through proper channels but was met with “‘I don’t know the policy and yes, this is serious and actually should have been handled differently but we can handle this just between us,’ followed not only by my daughter being falsely accused and blamed but the resistance of me speaking at this meeting.’”
Hill said her child was questioned by staff members and she was not notified, and “I want to know why.”
“Two staff members that are mandated reporters, never reported it,” she said, raising her voice. “Arkansas law states that everyone is a mandated reporter.
“It is not in this scope of the staff’s duties to determine whether these allegations are founded or unfounded. That is the duty of the investigators within the Department of Human Services, the Department of Child and Family Services and the Crimes Against Children. Failure to report is a crime. It is a misdemeanor up to a felony charge.”
Hill discussed the district’s procedures on bullying, saying, “All procedures were ignored, not followed through with, even after I tried speaking with staff members. This is just another incidence of my child being bullied, and had she not told me, I would have never known. The district is required by law to report all incidents of bullying and it is not being done.
“I am being flooded with messages, notes and phone calls from all kinds of people, including your own staff members, telling me how bad the bullying is and has always been at Rose Bud schools, and as terrible and sad as this is, it is not just the kids, it’s the staff and teachers doing it as well. This is outrageous.”
She said the school budget shows that $9,000 was spent on stopping school violence, “but unless those hooks and ropes you all got for the teacher doors to close for those school shooters, I want to know where the rest of that money went because it wasn’t spent on a stop bullying campaign.”
“You all got one poster up in the school about stop bullying,” she said. “Us parents are supposed to be able to trust you with our children and not only has the Rose Bud school failed my daughter, they have failed countless others and there needs to be serious and immediate action taken to ensure no one else’s child or family goes through this.
“Instead of trying so hard to cover your butts, you should be trying to help these children. If this was your child ... what if this was your child, what if it was you getting accused of sexual abuse, what if it was you or what if someone said, ‘Oh I can believe that. That is something you shouldn’t decide, that is for me to decide’?”
Hill said she was giving the Rose Bud School Board one last chance to rectify the problems before she takes further action. At that point, Superintendent Allen Blackwell told her, “Thank you for coming.”
School Board member Shawn Gorham added, “We take your concerns seriously and it is definitely something that will be looked into.”
Hill replied, “Are there any answers to any of those questions?” When Gorham said her complaints would be looked into, Hill responded, “So I can’t get any answers from the School Board now?”
Gorham, who is also the city’s mayor, asked if he could finish and told her that her accusations are pretty serious and would have to be investigated. Hill retorted, “Oh, I have documentation of everything. I also have a video recording of another person admitting accountability. So is the best option to go civil suit then, because I’m still not getting any answers.
“Do you all know what the policy is on notifying parents? What’s the policy? Do you all know? If if was your kid, what if you were being accused of that, would you want that to be talked about or would you want it to be kept quiet.”
She asked if another meeting could be scheduled to provide answers to her questions. With that, there was a motion to adjourn and the meeting ended.
Blackwell said, “The meeting is concluded at this time. Thank you for coming.” He told The Daily Citizen that he could not comment about the issue. Someone yelled out, “You ought to be ashamed of your all selves.”
Hill said after the meeting that the bullying started off with a girl sending her daughter a text message at the high school. “It started at the beginning of May is when I went to the school. There is a police report that I filled out for the incident. It’s just been ongoing.”
