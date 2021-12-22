Rose Bud Mayor Shawn Gorham said The city of Rose Bud has been awarded a 50/50 Arkansas Department of Tourism grant for $48,000 for improvements to its city park, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.
“We applied for restrooms and stage and parking [barrier-free] at our park,” Gorham said. He said he is hoping work can be started in the spring but he does not have an exact time frame at the time.
“This feels pretty good because other than the state-aid street grant for the highway, the paving project that we got, this is the first one,” Gorham said of the grant.
While for the state-aid grant, Gorham said cities apply and wait their turn to get it, “they are a little bit more scrutinous” with the tourism grant.
“It’s a lot of legwork,” he said. “The first two years we got turned down, but this year it was pretty cool because we got narrowed down to when we could go down and talk in front of the committee, and you get to give your five-minute presentation and I felt pretty confident when I left.
“They had 50 people to interview that day and I had them laughing because my very last slide that I showed them on the slideshow was our Port-a-potties and I told them if we were blessed enough to get this grant, we could send the Port-a-potties packing and they started rolling.”
He said getting the grant is “great” for the city “ebcause water and restrooms and power was our biggest reasons why the park hadn’t expanded in so many years, and we worked with First Electric last year and got power up there and now we will be able to get the water in there. That’s included in our bid, we included the water, so we will now have water up there and the stage will allow us to expand and even do more things up there, so it’s pretty exciting.”
The specifications for the grant projects are already in for the city and Gorham said now it’s just a matter of time for him to get “walked through the process.”
“We got our funds ready to roll and they will tell us what to do from here,” he said. Civil Engineering Associates out of Conway is handling the projecst.
Once the projects are completed, Gorham said Rose Bud will be able to host more events.
