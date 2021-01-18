Even though an official meeting on it won’t be held until February, Rose Bud Mayor Shawn Gorham said the Arkansas Department of Transportation has indicated that the city is in line to be approved for a $300,000 grant to fix streets.
Gorham advised the Rose Bud City Council that anything over that amount will be the responsibility of the city. “After the bids come in, the council will have the right to approve or refuse the bid amounts.”
Gorham said the streets that would receive attention if the grant comes through. They are School Road, Jack Moon Road and Stark Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.