A $300,000 grant that was being sought by Rose Bud to overlay three roads has been approved by the State Aid Street Committee, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham, but the low bid for the work was approximately $385,000.
Gorham said the city knew the bid for the work on Jack Moon Road, School Road and Stark Road would come in over $300,000, so officials had budgeted approximately $51,000, but that was still not enough to cover the low bid by CK Asphalt of Rose Bud.
A suggestion was made from Rose Bud Street Superintendent Todd Mcafee that approximately 1,700 feet should be cut off the paving plan for School Road, ending it at the school’s ABC Building. Gorham said that would get the bid down to where the city could stay within budget for paving this year.
The council passed a motion 3-0 to approve the bid and make the necessary adjustments to the paving plan to get it within the $51,000 budgeted. Gorham said he had been billed for the excess over $300,000 and mailed off the adjusted payment Tuesday. He said the work should start within 45 days of receipt of the city’s payment.
Gorham said the paving on School Road is expected to be done when school is out for the summer so that it does not affect traffic as much.
In other business, Gorham congratulated the city for being named a Volunteer Community of the Year and receiving the award from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He said it was for “outstanding civic engagement initiatives to the people of Arkansas during the COVID-19 health crisis.”
“We couldn’t host all the events that we do without our wonderful, caring, community-oriented selfless employees and volunteers,” Gorham said. “This award goes to all of you. You make me so proud.”
Gorham said Rose Bud also received a thank-you letter from the U.S. Census Bureau for exceeding the self-response rate for the rest of the country by nearly 2 percentage points. He said Rose Bud received a recognition plaque from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Data from the census may not be available until September, according to the Census Bureau, because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bureau previously had targeted July, several months after the data collected every 10 years is normally provided.
