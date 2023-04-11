The city of Rose Bud will be building a stage for Summerfest that it will be able to move when needed.
The Rose Bud City Council unanimously approved a $5,000 request Monday night to build the 20-by-40-foot stage at the city’s ballpark complex at 124 School Road. Mayor Shawn Gorham informed the council that the city could do the work in a way that would allow the stage to be taken apart if necessary.
“It has always been my goal up there to have a stage, something we can build in sections that if push comes to shove and if it needed to be moved pretty quick for one reason or another, it could be moved,” Gorham said. He said the size is approximate to a trailer and the stage would be built out of wood with posts, that way it could come apart. “If we ever needed to rent a stage it would be approximately $10,000 so it’s going to serve its purpose and we won’t ever have to worry about renting one.”
Gorham said the stage would be able to have banners put up on it and steps to be placed by it. Summerfest will be held June 15-17. In addition to using the stage for Summerfest, Gorham said it could be used for other things the city wants to do.
A discussion also was held about upgrading the power at the ballpark and the park complex, and a motion to approve a power upgrade at the complex was passed by a 3-1 vote, with Councilwoman Angie Cotton voting no. The park power upgrade was tabled.
Last year, renting a generator was a little more than $6,000, according to Gorham, and that was money that “got whacked right off the top of their profit line” for Summerfest. He said the quote for the ballpark complex power was $14,600 and First Electric is willing to contribute to a portion of that. The city’s part would be $12,249 to complete the project.
In a separate matter, Gorham said that ta 2-acre lot transaction with Dollar Tree has been closed and it was time to put that money back in a CD. The council voted 4-0 to put $75,000 in a six-month CD with Eagle Bank and Trust.
