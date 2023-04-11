The city of Rose Bud will be building a stage for Summerfest that it will be able to move when needed.

The Rose Bud City Council unanimously approved a $5,000 request Monday night to build the 20-by-40-foot stage at the city’s ballpark complex at 124 School Road. Mayor Shawn Gorham informed the council that the city could do the work in a way that would allow the stage to be taken apart if necessary.

