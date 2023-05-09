The city of Rose Bud is adding $22,000 to its street budget for this year with plans to overlay a street that hasn’t been repaved since the late 1970s or early 1980s, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.
The Rose Bud City Council approved overlaying Dogwood Trail at Monday night’s council meeting. Gorham said he didn’t remember exactly when the road was originally paved, but it hasn’t been overlaid or fixed, “other than what I think we’ve done, in a long, long time, and it’s beyond repairable for potholes.”
“At the entrance of it, back in January or February, we repaired it and it already needed it in April,” he said. “That’s probably our largest subdivision in town with the Rambler [subdivision] being back in there and then all of the residents on Dogwood.”
Gorham said he was hoping to wait on repaving the road until funding came available again for the city through the State Aid Street Committee “but it’s not” going to happen anytime soon. He said it would be at least two years. It was also mentioned that the residents on Dogwood would have to put in new culverts if the city used state-aid funds.
As far as the paving budget for the city, Gorham said $50,000 was budgeted for this year, but “we have used approximately $13 [thousand] of it already, which puts us at $37,000.”
“This bid came in at $58,000,” which is why the budget needed to be amended by $22,000, he said. “The money is there – it is already in the account there – we just need to simply amend the budget for it, which is just a formality.”
Whenever Rose Bud comes up for state aid, Gorham said, “with Dogwood not needing to be on there, we still will have more roads in town that we would be able to get re-overlayed. So we pay for this now, residents are getting a better street, a better quality street, and we’ll still use the funds when they become available to us later on.”
The council unanimously approved amending the street budget. Gorham said the project will be awarded to CK Asphalt in Rose Bud for $58,000.
