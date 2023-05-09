The city of Rose Bud is adding $22,000 to its street budget for this year with plans to overlay a street that hasn’t been repaved since the late 1970s or early 1980s, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.

The Rose Bud City Council approved overlaying Dogwood Trail at Monday night’s council meeting. Gorham said he didn’t remember exactly when the road was originally paved, but it hasn’t been overlaid or fixed, “other than what I think we’ve done, in a long, long time, and it’s beyond repairable for potholes.”

